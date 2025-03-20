“Move With The Times”: Former Aussie Captain Supports Mitchell Starc’s Call to Feature in IPL 2025 After Missing Champions Trophy

The pacer missed the ICC tournament after sustaining an ankle injury.

The Australian pacer Mitchell Starc faced criticism after deciding to play in the IPL 2025 after missing the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a sore ankle.

However, the fans took a dig at him for prioritising franchise cricket over national duty. But, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has come forward in support of his fellow countryman.

“Mitchell Starc has sacrificed IPL deals over the years to represent Australia. He pulled out of the Champions Trophy, I think he had a niggle, but he openly said that he has got the IPL. I grew up in an era where representing your country was the most important thing”, Clarke stated in the ‘Beyond 23 Cricket’ podcast.

READ MORE:

Mitchell Starc As A Death Bowler in IPL 2025

The former Aussie captain has opined that the Delhi Capitals (DC) should use Starc as a death bowler. He crowned Starc as the best death bowler in the T20 format alongside Jasprit Bumrah. He also mentioned that Starc should bowl only one over in the powerplay.

“I would actually give Starc only one over up front and hope it swings, and then I would save his three overs for the death over. I think Starc and Bumrah are the two best death bowlers in this format”, said Clarke.

After featuring for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2014-2015, Starc took a long break from the IPL to focus on international cricket. However, he became the most expensive player in the history of IPL upon his return in the 2024 auction. The Kolkata Knight Riders picked him for a whopping INR 24.75 crore. He took 17 wickets in 13 innings including the crucial wickets of Abhishek Sharma and former KKR batter Rahul Tripathi in their triumphant final against SRH.

This year, the bowler is set to play for the Delhi-based franchise in IPL starting on March 22. DC will kick off their season against the Lucknow Super Giants on March 24.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.