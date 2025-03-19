News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Dasun Shanaka Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 19, 2025

Harry Brook Replacement Fixed: All-rounder Spotted in Delhi Capitals Camp Ahead of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

England's Harry Brook had recently pulled out of IPL 2025 to focus on his international cricket commitments.

Dasun Shanaka Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka was spotted at the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) amid rumours of the player replacing England’ Harry Brook in the squad.

Dasun Shanaka spotted with other DC players

Shanaka was spotted worshipping a temple along with few other Delhi Capitals players. Harry Brook, who was acquired for INR 6.25 crore by Delhi Capitals, pulled out of the tournament to focus on his international career. This was the second consecutive time that Delhi Capitals had acquired Harry Brook. However, there has been no official announcement so far on Dasun Shanaka’s signing.

Delhi Capitals had signed the 26-ear-old for INR 4 crore at the IPL 2024 player auction, but pulled out ahead of the tournament after his grandmother passed away. He now faces a two-year ban from the tournament following the new rules imposed by the IPL.

Shanaka and Brook’s IPL careers so far

Dasun Shanaka has previously played for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. He played three matches in that game for the then-defending champions, scoring just 26 runs. Shanaka has also played for the Dubai Capitals that competes in the International League T20. He scored 164 runs from 12 matches for the Dubai Capitals in ILT20 2025.

ALSO READ:

Brook, on the other hand, also played in the IPL in 2023, for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored an unbeaten century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but had an otherwise underwhelming season. Brook scored just 190 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 123.37.

Delhi Capitals will get their IPL 2025 campaign underway with a game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on March 24. The Capitals, who were led by Rishabh Pant last season, finished IPL 2024 in sixth place with 14 points from as many matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Dasun Shanaka
DC
Delhi Capitals
Harry Brook
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025

Related posts

West Indian Star Recommends Underrated IPL 2025 Teammate Sanju Samson for India's T20I Captaincy

West Indian Star Recommends Underrated IPL 2025 Teammate for India’s T20I Captaincy

He highlighted the skills that would make his teammate an ideal candidate.
3:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
lucknow super giants

4 LSG Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants aim for a second playoffs appearance in their fourth season and need their stars to perform
2:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘Is Baar Koi Aur Colour Dikhna Nahi Chahiye’ Hardik Pandya Special Message for Mumbai Indians Fans for IPL 2025

‘Is Baar Koi Aur Colour Dikhna Nahi Chahiye’: Hardik Pandya Special Message for Mumbai Indians Fans for IPL 2025

He will miss the first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings.
1:47 pm
Sagar Paul
Who will captain MI against CSK in IPL 2025 on March 23 Hardik Pandya reveals

Will Rohit Sharma Return as Captain for Mumbai Indians vs CSK in Their First IPL 2025 Game? Hardik Pandya Confirms

Hardik will return as captain for MI's next match against his former team Gujarat Titans on March 29.
2:26 pm
Disha Asrani
Mumbai Indians (MI) coach, Mahela Jayawardene has provided a massive update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians Coach Provides a Big Update on the Fitness of Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IPL 2025

Bumrah sustained this injury during a gruelling Australia tour, where his workload was significantly high.
1:09 pm
Darpan Jain
Who Will Be the Impact Sub for CSK Former RCB Coach Dissects Chennai Super Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025

Who Will Be the Impact Sub for CSK? Former RCB Coach Dissects Chennai Super Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025

He shares his thoughts on who might be their Impact Player this season.
1:55 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy