Harry Brook Replacement Fixed: All-rounder Spotted in Delhi Capitals Camp Ahead of IPL 2025

England's Harry Brook had recently pulled out of IPL 2025 to focus on his international cricket commitments.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka was spotted at the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) amid rumours of the player replacing England’ Harry Brook in the squad.

Dasun Shanaka spotted with other DC players

Shanaka was spotted worshipping a temple along with few other Delhi Capitals players. Harry Brook, who was acquired for INR 6.25 crore by Delhi Capitals, pulled out of the tournament to focus on his international career. This was the second consecutive time that Delhi Capitals had acquired Harry Brook. However, there has been no official announcement so far on Dasun Shanaka’s signing.

Delhi Capitals had signed the 26-ear-old for INR 4 crore at the IPL 2024 player auction, but pulled out ahead of the tournament after his grandmother passed away. He now faces a two-year ban from the tournament following the new rules imposed by the IPL.



Shanaka and Brook’s IPL careers so far

Dasun Shanaka has previously played for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. He played three matches in that game for the then-defending champions, scoring just 26 runs. Shanaka has also played for the Dubai Capitals that competes in the International League T20. He scored 164 runs from 12 matches for the Dubai Capitals in ILT20 2025.



ALSO READ:

Brook, on the other hand, also played in the IPL in 2023, for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored an unbeaten century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but had an otherwise underwhelming season. Brook scored just 190 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 123.37.



Delhi Capitals will get their IPL 2025 campaign underway with a game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on March 24. The Capitals, who were led by Rishabh Pant last season, finished IPL 2024 in sixth place with 14 points from as many matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.