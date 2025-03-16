‘That’s What Was Planned’: Delhi Capitals Recruit Reveals Strategy To Replicate Domestic Success in IPL 2025

News
‘That’s What Was Planned’: Delhi Capitals Recruit Karun Nair Reveals Strategy To Replicate Domestic Success in IPL 2025
Last updated: March 16, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was acquired for a steal deal of INR 50 lakhs by DC.

Delhi Capitals (DC) signing Karun Nair is gearing up to do an encore of his tremendous domestic form in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The dynamic right-hander, who was acquired for a steal deal of INR 50 lakhs by DC, recently helped Vidarbha win the Ranji Trophy. On the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala, he scored an unbeaten 132, marking his fourth century in the tournament, where he accumulated 860 runs at an impressive average of 57.33.

Prior to that, during the VIjay Hazare Trophy (domestic 50 over tournament), Nair smashed 779 runs in nine games, laced with five centuries and one fifty at an unreal average of 389.50.

Speaking about his strategy for IPL 2025, Karun Nair revealed during a media interaction,

“I will treat the game as important as the last one. I didn’t change much at all, I just trusted the process and kept it going throughout the tournament and that’s what was planned for this season.”

“I will find my process, my rhythm as soon as I can and I will like to start well early and will try to get better as the tournament goes on. The only thing that I have done is playing according to the situation, added a few shots and built the confidence to execute them when needed. I also now try to stay relaxed,” he added.

Karun Nair’s performance in IPL 2025 will also be crucial in deciding his fate for the England Tests later in June. Although Nair wasn’t a part of the league in the last couple of years and his T20 abilities remain a question mark, if he manages to cap off a promising campaign with DC coupled with his incredible form in domestic cricket, Nair could be rewarded with a spot in the India playing XI.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Karun Nair

