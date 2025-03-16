News
Ex-SRH Star As Impact Sub Former India Opener Picks Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI for IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 16, 2025

Ex-SRH Star As Impact Sub: Former India Opener Picks Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI for IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

They can bring him in when they need an extra batter or a finisher.

Ex-SRH Star As Impact Sub Former India Opener Picks Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI for IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his thoughts on what the Lucknow Super Giants playing eleven could look like for IPL 2025. He also mentioned who they might use as their Impact Player.

Chopra pointed out that Lucknow made some smart decisions before the IPL 2025 auction. They kept Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni in their squad. After that, they went big in the auction and bought Rishabh Pant, making him their new captain.

Aakash Chopra Predicts LSG’s Batting Lineup Strategy

In his YouTube video, the former India opener explained how he sees Lucknow’s batting order shaping up. He said the team could open with either Aiden Markram or Matthew Breetzke alongside Mitchell Marsh. Ayush Badoni might come in to bat at number three, but if the openers have a long partnership, Rishabh Pant could also walk in at that spot. He added that Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, and David Miller would likely fill the middle order slots, probably batting at numbers four, five, and six in some combination.

“One of Aiden Markram and Matthew Breetzke with Mitchell Marsh. Ayush Badoni could bat at No. 3. However, if there is a long partnership, (Rishabh) Pant can also come. Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant and David Miller could be your three, four and five or four, five and six,” Chopra said.

ALSO READ:

Abdul Samad as Impact Player Option

He also suggested that Abdul Samad would be a good option for them as an Impact Player. They can bring him in when they need an extra batter or a finisher. After that, Shahbaz Ahmed could offer balance to the side with his all round skills.

“Then you will have Abdul Samad as your Impact Sub. You can use him when required. Then you will go towards Shahbaz Ahmed,” he added.

For the bowling attack, Chopra listed Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, and either Mohsin Khan or Mayank Yadav depending on who is fit. He highlighted that fitness will play a big role in deciding which pacer makes it to the final eleven.

“In bowling, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan/Mayank Yadav. It will depend on fitness who they would play,” he further stated.

Pant, Pooran Expected to Lead with the Bat, Bishnoi with the Ball

Aakash Chopra shared his thoughts on who might perform the best for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025. He said the top run scorer could be either Rishabh Pant or Nicholas Pooran as they are the two best batters in the team. For the most wickets, he picked Ravi Bishnoi because the fast bowlers might be rotated often which could give Bishnoi more opportunities. Chopra also mentioned three players to watch this season which are Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed as they could play key roles for the team.

“Who will score the most runs? I think it will be a toss-up between Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran. They are their two best players. Who will take the most wickets? Since the fast bowlers will be rotated, I am going towards Ravi Bishnoi. Players to watch out for – Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed,” Chopra concluded.

Lucknow Super Giants will begin their tournament on March 24 against Delhi Capitals at the ACA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Aakash Chopra
Abdul Samad
IPL
IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
SRH

