He brings in a wealth of experience to the PBKS side.

Veteran India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was picked up by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Although he has fallen down the preference order in the national team, Chahal continues to remain a top bowler and the leading wicket-taker in IPL.

PBKS acquired him for a staggering amount of INR 18 crores at the November auctions after Rajasthan Royals let him go.

Echoing his thoughts on the amount, Yuzvendra Chahal told Hindustan Times,

“I missed the first few minutes of the auction because I was very nervous. The auction is like that. You don’t know what price you will go for, which team. Lots of thoughts come to your mind. I am happy I am going to be closer home. When I asked myself, I got a reply from inside, “Yes, I deserve this price’.”

Yuzvendra Chahal will play a key role as PBKS eye maiden IPL title

Adding depth to the spin department, Chahal brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of wicket-taking. He is also the Purple cap winner in 2022, helping Rajasthan Royals finish as runners-up in that season.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s skill in deceiving batters with his variations and his ability to secure key wickets during the middle overs will be a major advantage for the Punjab Kings.

The right-arm spinner’s inclusion brings a fresh dynamic to the team’s bowling lineup, offering a reliable spin option capable of shifting the momentum of a game. With his extensive experience across different IPL conditions, Chahal’s expertise will prove to be an invaluable asset for the Punjab Kings in their hunt for their elusive first tile.

