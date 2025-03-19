News
Delhi Capitals (DC) young sensation Sameer Rizvi amassed a magnificent century in the intra-squad practice game ahead of IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 19, 2025

Delhi Capitals and Former CSK Youngster Smashes Century in Practice Game Ahead of IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He scored an unbeaten 106, churning out shots all around the ground to flaunt his range.

Delhi Capitals (DC) young sensation Sameer Rizvi amassed a magnificent century in the intra-squad practice game ahead of IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals (DC) young sensation Sameer Rizvi amassed a magnificent century in the intra-squad practice game ahead of IPL 2025. He scored an unbeaten 106, churning out shots all around the ground to flaunt his range.

A video posted by the official handle of Delhi Capitals showed how nonchalantly Sameer was hitting the bowlers, thwacking every line and length with panache. He also employed a few sweeps and reverse sweeps against spinners, used the depth of the crease, and stepped out to hit pacers for boundaries.

He showed everything in a short clip on his way to a sensational knock, and the ones following him on the ground were clearly impressed. It’s not only about the century, but the kind of shots he played were outrageous, and he was hitting them cleanly.

ALSO READ:

This was an ideal time for Sameer to show his true value and press a case for selection in the main XI. He has always had massive potential but would need consistent opportunities to thrive and win matches for his team.

Can Sameer Rizvi find a place in the Delhi Capitals team?

The impact player rule has allowed players like Sameer Rizvi to showcase their superior skills with the willow. But Sameer has much more to offer than just coming in slog overs and hitting pacers to provide impetus.

He is exceptional against spinners, for he has all the shots and can access all parts of the ground. His superior spin game was one of the reasons why Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spent a whopping sum of INR 8.40 crore in the IPL 2024 auction, but he didn’t get ample chances to prove his worth.

Even in Delhi Capitals, Sameer might not get enough chances due to several quality players. The only way to accommodate him is not to play Ashutosh Sharma as a finisher.

However, that will be a bold move, given Ashutosh specialises in hitting pacers and has previously done the job of finishing the innings in IPL. Sameer’s only chance to come into the team is if any of the first-choice players are injured or unavailable, but he should be a long-term investment for the Capitals.

DC
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Sameer Rizvi

