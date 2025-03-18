‘What Else Does He Need To Do?’: Former RCB Coach Backs Domestic Veteran To Make Delhi Capitals Playing XI in IPL 2025

He had the best domestic season of his career.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru coach Mike Hesson says Karun Nair deserves a place in Delhi Capitals’ playing XI for IPL 2025.

The Vidarbha batter had the best domestic season of his career. He scored lots of runs, including 779 runs in eight innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with an average of 389.50. He also made 255 runs in six matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 863 runs in nine matches in the Ranji Trophy.

Karun Nair Makes Strong Case for Playing XI Spot

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mike Hesson praised Karun Nair for his excellent performances over the past year. He mentioned that Karun has had a breakout year and is playing better than ever. Hesson highlighted that Karun’s numbers have been outstanding in domestic cricket, including first class, List A, and T20 matches. Because of his consistent form, Hesson believes Karun Nair is strongly pushing for a place in the Delhi Capitals playing eleven for IPL 2025.

“Karun Nair has had a breakout year, I mean he’s better than that. His numbers have been absolutely phenomenal in domestic cricket, in first class cricket, list A cricket and also in T20 cricket. So he will be absolutely knocking down the door for an opportunity to play,” Hesson said.

Hesson on Karun Nair: ‘What Else He Has To Do?’

Mike Hesson said it will come down to whether Karun Nair replaces someone like Abishek Porel or if the team sees him filling a spot lower down the order. He mentioned that Karun could be a good option to bat at number four.

Hesson added that if Karun does not get a chance to play, he will be left wondering what more he needs to do to break into an IPL lineup, especially given the fantastic form he is in right now.

“It’s whether he comes in for someone like Abishek Porel or whether they potentially see him as someone who could slot down further and that’s a decision they’re going to have to make. They could potentially bring in Karun Nair here at four, but Karun Nair if he doesn’t play he’ll be wondering what else he has to do to get into an IPL lineup,” hesson added.

