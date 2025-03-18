‘Message Automatically Delivered’: India Star Is Ready to Storm IPL 2025 To Prove His Weakness is Now a Strength

The batter was instrumental in India winning the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai

Shreyas Iyer was under a lot of pressure as he was picked in the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. He had a massive chink in his armour because of the short ball, his place in the playing XI could be under threat due to other players suited for in-demand roles.

However, an unusual absence of Virat Kohli in the first game during the home series against England in Nagpur opened up the doors for Iyer who made 59 off 36 balls in a winning cause which was followed by scores of 44 and 78 in the series which India won 3-0.

Shreyas Iyer’s Sublime Run Ahead Of IPL 2025

The subsequent Champions Trophy matches in Dubai further dispelled doubts over Iyer as he registered scores of 15, 56, 79, 45 and 48 as India lifted their third title and second ICC trophy in a row.

Even the in-form pace attack of New Zealand couldn’t trouble him with a barrage of short balls as he made 79 in the group stage, a knock that proved to be the match-winner for India. In the final, he made a measured 48 that made sure India were safely past the target with six balls remaining.

Iyer, who hasn’t held back when hitting back at his critics, said that it was very satisfying to answer them with fluent knocks.

“Very, very satisfying. Maybe I could have got a century, but no regrets. In fact, it was sweeter because I got the team to a decent total, and we were able to win by 44 runs,” Iyer said in an interview with Hindustan Times about his 79 against the Kiwis.

Adjustment Against Short Ball

Iyer, while acknowledging that he faced difficult deliveries in international cricket, said he was prepared for it by playing similar balls in domestic cricket with Mumbai.

“Technically, I was able to get a wide stance and create a great base, which enabled me to generate that force. I was able to replicate that in the England (home) series and the matches after that,” Iyer explained the tweaks to his technique.

As he prepares to lead Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) having captained Kolkata Knight Riders to their title last year, Iyer felt that there’s no need to reply to critics.

“I don’t have to send any message to anyone. All I have to do is believe in myself and play the best cricket possible. The message automatically gets delivered,” Iyer said.

