News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
How the Indian Team Reacted to Winning Champions Trophy 2025
news
Last updated: March 18, 2025

‘Message Automatically Delivered’: India Star Is Ready to Storm IPL 2025 To Prove His Weakness is Now a Strength

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The batter was instrumental in India winning the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai

How the Indian Team Reacted to Winning Champions Trophy 2025

Shreyas Iyer was under a lot of pressure as he was picked in the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. He had a massive chink in his armour because of the short ball, his place in the playing XI could be under threat due to other players suited for in-demand roles.

However, an unusual absence of Virat Kohli in the first game during the home series against England in Nagpur opened up the doors for Iyer who made 59 off 36 balls in a winning cause which was followed by scores of 44 and 78 in the series which India won 3-0.

Shreyas Iyer’s Sublime Run Ahead Of IPL 2025

The subsequent Champions Trophy matches in Dubai further dispelled doubts over Iyer as he registered scores of 15, 56, 79, 45 and 48 as India lifted their third title and second ICC trophy in a row.

Even the in-form pace attack of New Zealand couldn’t trouble him with a barrage of short balls as he made 79 in the group stage, a knock that proved to be the match-winner for India. In the final, he made a measured 48 that made sure India were safely past the target with six balls remaining.

ALSO READ:

Iyer, who hasn’t held back when hitting back at his critics, said that it was very satisfying to answer them with fluent knocks.

“Very, very satisfying. Maybe I could have got a century, but no regrets. In fact, it was sweeter because I got the team to a decent total, and we were able to win by 44 runs,” Iyer said in an interview with Hindustan Times about his 79 against the Kiwis.

Adjustment Against Short Ball

Iyer, while acknowledging that he faced difficult deliveries in international cricket, said he was prepared for it by playing similar balls in domestic cricket with Mumbai. 

“Technically, I was able to get a wide stance and create a great base, which enabled me to generate that force. I was able to replicate that in the England (home) series and the matches after that,” Iyer explained the tweaks to his technique.

As he prepares to lead Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) having captained Kolkata Knight Riders to their title last year, Iyer felt that there’s no need to reply to critics.

“I don’t have to send any message to anyone. All I have to do is believe in myself and play the best cricket possible. The message automatically gets delivered,” Iyer said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
New Zealand
Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer

Related posts

Asian Legends League 2025 Final Live Streaming

Asian Legends League 2025 Final Live Streaming: TV & Broadcast Details for Asian Stars vs Indian Royals (ASS vs INR)

Viewers can watch Asian Legends League 2025 Final live telecast on Sony Sports Network.
1:16 pm
Sagar Paul
Dale Steyn Jasprit Bumrah Kagiso Rabada

Not About 155kph: Dale Steyn Names Two ‘Gold’ Standard Modern Day Fast Bowlers

The South African bowling legend felt that not many are aware of the art of fast bowling
12:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings IPL 2025

Prabhsimran Singh Credits Former Punjab Kings Teammate For  Strong Backing As Crucial IPL 2025 Beckons

Prabhsimran Singh was among the only two players retained by Punjab Kings for IPL 2025
11:04 am
Samarnath Soory
Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter, Tim Seifert wreaked havoc with the willow during the second T20I against Pakistan in Dunedin.

Forgotten KKR Batter Smashes Shaheen Afridi for 4 SIXES in an Over As New Zealand Crush Pakistan

He was severe against all bowlers, but the most notable moment came in the third set when he hit four sixes off Shaheen Afridi’s over to unleash carnage.
11:00 am
Darpan Jain
Recently Removed From Pakistan T20 Captaincy, Mohammad Rizwan Skips National T20 Cup To Play for Local Cricket Club

Recently Removed From Pakistan T20I Captaincy, Mohammad Rizwan Skips National T20 Cup To Play for Local Cricket Club

This decision follows Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the Champions Trophy 2025.
10:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Gujarat Titans GT IPL 2025 Torrent Group

BCCI Approves Torrent Group’s Majority Stake Acquisition of Gujarat Titans Ahead of IPL 2025

The BCCI has officially approved Torrent Group's acquisition of the majority stake in Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2025.
10:10 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy