Prabhsimran Singh Credits Former Punjab Kings Teammate For  Strong Backing As Crucial IPL 2025 Beckons

Prabhsimran Singh was among the only two players retained by Punjab Kings for IPL 2025

It has been over a decade since Punjab Kings have made it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. It was 2014 when they reached the final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), back when Gautam Gambhir was the captain of the winning team which also featured a young Suryakumar Yadav.

After years of falling far away from a top-four finish, they have went for a bold strategy ahead of the IPL 2025 auction in November last year by retaining only two players – Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh – and went to buy a list of heavy hitters in the form of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal and Lockie Ferguson.

Prabhsimran Singh Hails Shreyas Iyer

Prabhsimran Singh, who began his IPL journey with the franchise in 2019 and established himself as a core member of the squad since the last two seasons, has seen a lot changing around him.

However, he believes that the current squad led by former KKR captain Shreyas Iyer will help them clinch the coveted trophy.

Prabhsimran believes that Iyer, who is fresh off winning the Champions Trophy, is the lucky charm for Punjab Kings going into IPL 2025.

“Shreyas has been an amazing leader. Punjab have been waiting for its maiden title for a long time, and I’m sure that wait will end with Shreyas in the team. He will be a lucky charm for us. We have a new team, and it looks solid. We’d all want him to bring that luck and help us secure our first IPL trophy,” Prabhsimran told TimesofIndia.com in an interview.

Prabhsimran also hailed the impact of former Punjab Kings captain and opener Shikhar Dhawan for helping him improve as a batter.

“I have played a lot of cricket under Shikhar Paaji (Dhawan). He is the one who has backed me a lot. There have been occasions when he has given me batting tips and taught me how to maintain my temperament on the field. I’ve learned a lot from him. Being an opener himself, he understands me well. He often says, ‘Always give your team a good start,’ and I always follow that,” he said.

IPL 2025 A Big Chance For Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran has been making his case for the Indian T20I side with consistent performances for Punjab in the domestic circuit. The 24-year-old is coming off an excellent domestic season scoring 207 runs from six games at a strike rate of 165 in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which was followed by a superb return of 498 runs from eight matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he scored three consecutive hundreds.

A strong IPL 2025 could just propel him into national consideration as a back-up opening option to Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

