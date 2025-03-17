‘Waiting To Meet’: Out of Action Delhi Capitals Pacer Wants To Pick the Brains of THIS Teammate To Find Rhythm for IPL 2025

He will be making a comeback to competitive cricket after a long layoff.

Delhi Capitals fast bowling recruit for Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), T Natarajan will be making a comeback after a long layoff. The INR 10.75 crores DC signing last played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in July-August and has been away from competitive cricket for many months due to a shoulder injury.

Now, the left-arm pacer faces a steep challenge to come and deliver the goods without adequate game-time under his belt. However, Natarajan is planning to pick the brains of another DC signing – talismanic Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc to make things easier for him.

Speaking to TOI, Natarajan said, “Every bowler will have something new up his sleeve, so I am looking forward to learning from Starc. I have a lot of expectations, and I hope that I can pick up something different from him. I have not spoken to him yet, I am waiting to meet him”.

T Natarajan will face stiff competition for a place in the Delhi Capitals Playing XI

After seven successful seasons with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 33-year-old will now look to replicate his success in Delhi colours. However, the lofty the price-tag pressure is something that he will need to handle, apart from navigating the difficulties of returning from a hiatus.

In IPL 2024, Natarajan had an impressive season, concluding with 19 wickets across 14 matches with a best performance of 4/19.

As the Tamil Nadu fast bowler looks ahead, securing a spot in the DC playing XI for IPL 2025, he will face a stiff competition with the team’s pace attack already stacked with players like Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, and Dushmantha Chameera, among others.

