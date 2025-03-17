News
'Waiting To Meet': Out of Action Delhi Capitals Pacer T Natarajan Wants To Pick the Brains of Mitchell Starc To Find Rhythm for IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 17, 2025

‘Waiting To Meet’: Out of Action Delhi Capitals Pacer Wants To Pick the Brains of THIS Teammate To Find Rhythm for IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He will be making a comeback to competitive cricket after a long layoff.

'Waiting To Meet': Out of Action Delhi Capitals Pacer T Natarajan Wants To Pick the Brains of Mitchell Starc To Find Rhythm for IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals fast bowling recruit for Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), T Natarajan will be making a comeback after a long layoff. The INR 10.75 crores DC signing last played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in July-August and has been away from competitive cricket for many months due to a shoulder injury.

Now, the left-arm pacer faces a steep challenge to come and deliver the goods without adequate game-time under his belt. However, Natarajan is planning to pick the brains of another DC signing – talismanic Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc to make things easier for him.

Speaking to TOI, Natarajan said, “Every bowler will have something new up his sleeve, so I am looking forward to learning from Starc. I have a lot of expectations, and I hope that I can pick up something different from him. I have not spoken to him yet, I am waiting to meet him”.

ALSO READ:

T Natarajan will face stiff competition for a place in the Delhi Capitals Playing XI

After seven successful seasons with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 33-year-old will now look to replicate his success in Delhi colours. However, the lofty the price-tag pressure is something that he will need to handle, apart from navigating the difficulties of returning from a hiatus.

In IPL 2024, Natarajan had an impressive season, concluding with 19 wickets across 14 matches with a best performance of 4/19.

As the Tamil Nadu fast bowler looks ahead, securing a spot in the DC playing XI for IPL 2025, he will face a stiff competition with the team’s pace attack already stacked with players like Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, and Dushmantha Chameera, among others.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Mitchell Starc
T Natarajan

