‘Best Buy of the Auction’ – Former RCB Coach Praises Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 Auction Brilliance

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Mike Hesson lavished praise on New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, hailing Mumbai Indians’ auction strategy.

Mumbai Indians bought Santner for his base price of INR 2 crore in the November auction. Hesson heaped praise on his compatriot, having seen him develop through the youth ranks.

Mike Hesson Hails Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder

Hesson felt that MI being able to snap up the New Zealand’s white-ball captain for his base price ranks as the best buys in the IPL 2025 auction.

While explaining his choice of Mumbai Indians’ best playing XI for the upcoming season, Hesson said that Santner is among the best spinners in world cricket right now.

“Mitchell Santner is the best buys of the auction, in my opinion. I have seen his development over the years and he is one of the best spinners in the world in white-ball cricket. To be just a finger spinner with not much mystery, you have to be hugely skilled,” Hesson said on his YouTube channel ‘Coach Hesson’.

Santner is fresh off an excellent run in international cricket, having led the Black Caps to the tri-series win against South Africa and Pakistan which was followed by a runners-up medal in the Champions Trophy 2025 where they lost to India in the final. Santner was consistent with his performances claiming nine wickets at an economy of 4 in the ICC event.

‘Santner Best In Powerplay And Power-hitting’

Hesson felt that the two-time IPL winner with Chennai Super Kings, will be a big contributor to the Mumbai Indians side in the upcoming season with both ball and the bat.

“He can bowl in the Powerplay and towards the backend. Not necessarily at the death but towards the back end. As a batter, he is a power player, left-hander and hits big sixes. In the international scene he bats No.7 and 8. Expect him to make big contributions,” Hesson said.

Santner has played a sporadic role in CSK’s sustained success over six seasons, managing just 18 appearances for the Men In Yellow, scoring 70 runs and claiming 15 wickets.

Mumbai Indians will be beginning their campaign against Santner’s old side CSK on March 23.

