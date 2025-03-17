News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced former RCB captain, Faf du Plessis, as their vice-captain to Axar Patel for IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 17, 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) Announce Vice-Captain to Axar Patel for IPL 2025, Gives Hint About Playing XI Combination

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

DC could have used his leadership experience and appointed him their captain, but his age must have gone against him.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced former RCB captain, Faf du Plessis, as their vice-captain to Axar Patel for IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced Faf du Plessis as their vice-captain for IPL 2025. They made Axar Patel their captain for this fresh cycle, picking him over KL Rahul, who reportedly refused to lead the unit.

Faf brings vast leadership experience, having captained South Africa across formats and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL. Under his captaincy, RCB emerged as one of the most successful teams in the previous cycle, qualifying for playoffs twice in three seasons.

DC could have used his leadership experience and appointed him their captain, but his age must have gone against him. Faf, 40, is uncertain about enduring another IPL cycle, and teams have long-term planning ahead of a fresh set after the mega auction.

ALSO READ:

However, he will still be in the leadership group and now has a tag to come in as a deputy in Axar’s absence. Faf’s captaincy credentials are well-documented, and he knows how to run an IPL franchise after captaining one of the biggest sides, so the move to keep him as vice-captain is understandable.

What does Faf du Plessis as vice-captain indicate about DC’s playing XI?

Now that Faf du Plessis is the vice-captain, he looks certain to start in Delhi Capitals’ playing XI, which didn’t look initially. DC have Jake Fraser-McGurk as one of their openers who had a magnificent debut season in IPL 2024, providing brisk starts consistently by utilising the powerplay.

So, if DC play Faf and McGurk in the XI, they must shuffle KL Rahul’s batting position. This move to keep Faf as their vice-captain indicates DC might be looking to slot Rahul in the middle order.

There have been talks about how he can revive his T20 career by shifting to the middle order, and he might have asked the team management to allow him to play this new role. While he has previously batted outside the opening spots, Rahul’s recent IPL seasons with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were as an opener.

Harry Brook’s unavailability might also be a reason for slotting Rahul in the middle order. DC can ask Faf to open with McGurk and let KL Rahul bat at No.4 or 5, which would have been Brook’s batting position.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Axar Patel
DC
Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis
IPL 2025

Related posts

Ignored in IPL 2025 Auction, Former Mumbai Indians Youngster Continues Red-Hot Streak To Push Case As Injury Replacement

‘Best Buy of the Auction’ – Former RCB Coach Praises Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 Auction Brilliance

The all-rounder has been performing consistently in limited-overs cricket for his national side.
2:11 pm
Samarnath Soory
Punjab Kings Star Names PBKS Starting XI for IPL 2025, X-Factor Player Included As Opener

Punjab Kings Star Names PBKS Starting XI for IPL 2025, X-Factor Player Included As Opener

He has placed himself at number six.
1:59 pm
Sagar Paul
Delhi Capitals (DC) Munaf Patel will join the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) as a bowling coach.

Delhi Capitals Coach Takes Up Coaching Role in Major League Cricket (MLC) in USA

Delhi Capitals (DC) recently appointed him in the same role ahead of IPL 2025.
1:48 pm
Darpan Jain
harry brook ipl 2025

Two England Teammates Back IPL Decision to Ban Harry Brook For Pulling Out from IPL 2025 at the Last Minute

Brook has been banned for two years from the IPL after pulling out of the 2025 edition
1:31 pm
Samarnath Soory
rcb five titles ipl 2025

‘Five Straight Trophies’ – RCB New Recruit for IPL 2025 Makes MEGA Prediction

RCB are yet to win their maiden IPL title.
1:27 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli was troubled by a few bowlers during the nets, but one speedster who highly impressed the legendary batter was Rasikh Dar Salam.

Young India Pacer Earns Praise From Virat Kohli in RCB Nets Ahead of IPL 2025

He bowled extremely well and constantly agitated Kohli with his accuracy and zip off the deck.
1:10 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy