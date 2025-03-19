[WATCH] Vintage MS Dhoni Smashes Matheesha Pathirana for a Boundary During CSK Practice Session Before IPL 2025

News
Vintage MS Dhoni Smashes Matheesha Pathirana for a Boundary During CSK Practice Session Before IPL 2025
watch
Last updated: March 19, 2025

Sagar Paul
He hit a low yorker straight back over the bowler’s head.

Vintage MS Dhoni Smashes Matheesha Pathirana for a Boundary During CSK Practice Session Before IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings star MS Dhoni is looking good as he gets ready for the Indian Premier League 2025 season. During CSK’s practice session on Tuesday, March 18, Dhoni once again showed that he still has a lot of power even at 43 years old.

Dhoni Unleashes the Helicopter Shot in Practice

While batting against Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, Dhoni played one of his famous helicopter shots. He hit a low yorker straight back over the bowler’s head, and the ball raced away for a four at the MS Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

ALSO READ:

Six to Eight Months of Hard Work for Two Months of IPL

MS Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings as an uncapped player for this season of the IPL. CSK kept him for INR 4 crore, which allowed them to save money and spend big on other players. This season could be Dhoni’s last in the IPL. Recently, he was seen wearing a T-shirt with the words “One last time” written in Morse code.

Earlier, Dhoni spoke about what keeps him motivated to play in the IPL at 43. The five-time IPL-winning captain said he has to train for six to eight months a year just to stay fit for two months of cricket. Since he retired from international cricket, MS Dhoni has been joining Chennai Super Kings’ training camps earlier than most other players.

Chennai Super Kings will play against Mumbai Indians in their first match of the IPL 2025 season. The game will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 23rd March. Both teams are among the most successful in IPL history, making this an exciting and much-awaited match.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL
IPL 2025
Matheesha Pathirana
MS Dhoni

