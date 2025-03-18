News
[WATCH] Tilak Varma Pulls Out Shubam Gill’s ‘Century Celebration’ After Dismissing SKY in Mumbai Indians Practice Match Ahead of IPL 2025
watch
Last updated: March 18, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians star Tilak Varma had an unique celebration after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav in a practice match ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Varma, who was retained by MI for INR 8 crores, brought out Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill’s ‘century celebration’ where he takes a bow, to send SKY back to the pavilion. The batting all-rounder then went and hugged Suryakumar as he was making his way towards the dugout.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Where will Tilak Varma bat for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

Tilak Varma has proven to be an invaluable player for the Mumbai Indians. Across three IPL seasons, he has amassed 1,156 runs with an impressive average of around 40 and a strike rate of 146. While MI have occasionally utilized him lower down the order, his adaptability alone has allowed him to excel even at the number five position. That said, his natural game is better suited to batting at number three or four, where he can effectively manage and steer the innings which have been evident in his recent performances for the Indian team.

Furthermore, if MI would make Will Jacks bat down the order, it would allow for Varma and Suryakumar Yadav to come up the order. Although Jacks has batted mostly in top three, he is one of the most destructive hitters of the ball, a skill set that is required in death overs. Having him at the back end would also ease some pressure off Hardik.

It remains to be seen what combination MI opts for when they lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 openers on March 23 (Sunday).

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Shubman Gill
Suryakumar Yadav
Tilak Varma

