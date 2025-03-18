News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Big Headache for Rajasthan Royals! Star Pacer Jofra Archer Admitted to Hospital Ahead of IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 18, 2025

Big Headache for Rajasthan Royals! Star Pacer Admitted to Hospital Ahead of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was taken to the EHCC Hospital in Jaipur.

Big Headache for Rajasthan Royals! Star Pacer Jofra Archer Admitted to Hospital Ahead of IPL 2025

Just days before the start of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been dealt a major blow with their star overseas pacer Jofra Archer getting admitted to hospital.

The England speedster was taken to the EHCC Hospital in Jaipur last night (March 17) after he was reportedly feeling unwell, accompanied by weakness and pain in his limbs. He also missed RR’s practice session.

It is now understood that he has been diagnosed with a viral infection. While there has been no confirmation from the franchise, the local media have been quick to report on this.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

IPL 2025
Jofra Archer
Rajasthan Royals

Related posts

Kamindu Mendis SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025

Underrated Overseas Star Blasts 60 off 30 Balls In SRH’s Intra-Squad Match Ahead Of IPL 2025

The lefthander relied to singles and doubles but also scored superb boundaries
7:41 pm
Samarnath Soory
After Mayank Yadav, Another LSG Speedster Akash Deep Set To Miss the First Few Games of IPL 2025

After Mayank Yadav, Another LSG Speedster Set To Miss the First Few Games of IPL 2025

He suffered a back injury during the BGT in Australia.
7:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ishan Kishan SRH practice match IPL 2025

Positive Signs for SRH As Wicketkeeper-Batter Continues Impressive Form in Intra-Squad Practice Match Ahead of IPL 2025

The SRH batter continued his impressive form ahead of the team's IPL 2025 opener on March 23.
6:47 pm
Vishnu PN

5 Young Players Who Could Become a Mainstay in India T20I Team After IPL 2025

IPL 2025 brings a huge opportunity for players to break into the India T20I team.
6:35 pm
Sandip Pawar

‘He Has Taken Unnecessary Criticism’: Former RCB Player’s HUGE Statement on Virat Kohli Ahead of IPL 2025

He believes Virat Kohli is affected by "outside noise."
6:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
One player who has hogged the limelight ahead of IPL 2025 is Navindu Prabash, a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Who Is the Left-Arm Sling Bowler Seen in SRH Intra-Squad Matches Ahead of IPL 2025?

He hasn’t played enough cricket at any competitive level, but his superior talent must have been enticing for the SRH scouts to rope him as a net bowler.
6:13 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy