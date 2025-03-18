News
After Mayank Yadav, Another LSG Speedster Akash Deep Set To Miss the First Few Games of IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 18, 2025

After Mayank Yadav, Another LSG Speedster Set To Miss the First Few Games of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He suffered a back injury during the BGT in Australia.

After Mayank Yadav, Another LSG Speedster Akash Deep Set To Miss the First Few Games of IPL 2025

Just recently, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pace sensation Mayan Yadav was ruled out for the initial few matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season due to injury. Now, joining Yadav will be Akash Deep, who is also rehabbing alongside the right-arm pacer at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) and will miss the start of the season.

According to a TOI report, it is understood that Akash Deep, who suffered a back injury during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia, is unlikely to get the all-clear soon.

Interestingly, he was spotted during the preparatory camp a month back and the LSG management has since remaining tight-lipped about his progress.

ALSO READ:

LSG think-tank needs to take crucial calls regarding replacements for IPL 2025

LSG’s conundrums don’t end here, as the Lucknow-based franchise sweat over the fitness of two more of their pacers – Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan.

Mohsin Khan picked up a niggle while bowling a few days back and was missing from the practice matches, although he participated in practice sessions. It can be presumed that he is being rested for recovery purposes.

On the other hand, Avesh Khan hasn’t joined the team yet, although it is understood that he has gotten the clearance from CoE.

With multiple uncertainties surrounding their pacers, the LSG think tank faces a major concerns and will need to make crucial decision regarding any replacements. Furthermore, two unsold Indian stars – Shardul Thakur and Shivam Mavi have already been spotted doing match simulations and practice sessions with them.

Akash Deep
IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants

