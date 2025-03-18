News
Ishan Kishan SRH practice match IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 18, 2025

Positive Signs for SRH As Wicketkeeper-Batter Continues Impressive Form in Intra-Squad Practice Match Ahead of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The SRH batter continued his impressive form ahead of the team's IPL 2025 opener on March 23.

Ishan Kishan SRH practice match IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) newest recruit Ishan Kishan continued his brilliant form with the bat on Tuesday, scoring an 18-ball 49 during an intra-squad practice match between SRH A and SRH B, ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ishan Kishan shows his consistency

Kishan played for SRH A and his knock comes after the wicketkeeper-batter scored two half-centuries during another intra-squad match on Saturday.

In that match, Kishan had scored 64 runs off 23 balls in his first innings and followed it up with a 30-ball 73 in the second innings. On Tuesday, Kishan hit spinner Abhishek Sharma for four consecutive fours in the fifth over of SRH A’s innings. Kishan was eventually dismissed by Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga in the sixth over of SRH A’s innings.

Ishan Kishan’s IPL journey

Kishan was released by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He scored 320 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 148.84 (One half-century). Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired the 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter for INR 11.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year. Kishan made his IPL debut in 2016 for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions and played for them in 2016 and 2017 before joining Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2018.

ALSO READ:

Overall, Ishan Kishan has played 105 IPL matches and has scored 2644 runs at a strike-rate of 135.87. He has registered 16 half-centuries in total.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who were runners-up of IPL 2024, will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Hyderabad on March 23. Just like last season, the team will be led by Australia’s Pat Cummins.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Ishan Kishan
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

