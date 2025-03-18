5 Young Players Who Could Become a Mainstay in India T20I Team After IPL 2025

IPL 2025 brings a huge opportunity for players to break into the India T20I team.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is less than a week away, with the best players in the world gearing up to set the stage on fire. IPL has been the biggest platform for domestic players to attract eyeballs. Many players have broken into the Indian set-up through performances in the league.

IPL 2025 brings a huge opportunity for players to get into the India T20I team. The Indian team is in a transitional phase, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from the format after the T20 World Cup triumph last year. The next ICC T20 tournament will be in 2026, which leaves plenty of time for India to finalise their set of 15 players. Here we mark out five players who can become a mainstay in the India T20I team after IPL 2025.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag finally lived up to his potential and delivered an incredible IPL 2024 season for Rajasthan Royals. He was the third highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 573 runs at an average of 52 and strike rate of 149. Achieving these numbers playing at four made it even more impressive. He earned himself a call-up to the Indian white-ball team, and played one ODI and nine T20Is.

Parag couldn’t make the most of those opportunities but another blockbuster IPL season could give him a consistent run. Parag has a good game against spin and is one of the best Indian batters against pace.

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh is another player who has the ability to smash high-end pace, making him an attractive option in the lower middle order. The KKR batter didn’t have a great season last year but has been part of the India T20I team here and there.

In IPL 2023, Rinku scored 474 runs across 14 innings at an average of 59 and strike rate of 149. A similar output in IPL 2025 can help him get a consistent run in international cricket.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy has played four T20Is for India, scoring a fifty in one of those. He has shown good composure in Test cricket and is regarded as a future all-format star.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder made 303 runs in the last IPL season, averaging 34 at a strike rate of 143. The franchise retained him before he made his international debut. Being a seam all-rounder and flexible with the batting order, NKR offers good value to the side.

ALSO READ:

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana had a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders winning the title last year. He has the pace and bowling smarts, and can be a terrific enforcer for India in the middle overs.

Rana picked 19 wickets from 11 innings in the tournament at a strike rate of 13.3. Team India, under Gautam Gambhir’s management, brought him into the set-up and he played a crucial role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 victory. A solid IPL 2025 season could help him strengthen his position in the India team.

Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma was the find of the season last year, where he provided Punjab Kings with fireworks at the back end. He smashed 189 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 167. Ashutosh is a naturally attacking batter, with a career T20 strike rate of 182 while averaging 33.

Playing for Railways, the 26-year-old batter scored 241 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at a strike rate of 145. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Sharma struck 164 runs in five innings at 167 strike rate. The new Delhi Capitals recruit can push his case for a nation call-up with a strong performance in IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.