Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Banks on THIS Combination For Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Mike Hesson believes that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) could have a “good season” in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

PBKS will be looking forward to ending their 18-year-long wait for the elusive IPL title. They have formed a strong team in the mega-auction following their two retentions in the form of Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. Moreover, the inclusion of Australian legend Ricky Ponting as the coach alongside last year’s title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer as their skipper, makes them a tough team to beat.

Hesson On Best Combination for Punjab Kings

The former New Zealand coach emphasised the pair of Ponting and Shreyas as the “proven one”. Previously, this coach-captain duo took their former franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) to consecutive playoffs during 2019-2021, after a long six-year gap since 2012.

DC even qualified for the final in IPL 2020 but lost against Mumbai Indians.

“The Ponting-Shreyas combination I think is a proven one and one that Punjab kings will be delighted to have. Just some real knowledge, experience and a calm head under pressure on the park as well. I think when you have those people in place, the likes of Ponting and Shreyas, it’s really important just because you have a depth of squad that you don’t chop and change the team”, said Hesson.

He also opined that a franchise should leave their cricketing responsibilities upon their players and coaching fraternity. The owners or any outsiders should not intervene in the game plan.

“I think it’s really important that the cricket people are left alone to do their job, and I think that’s something that has been spoken about quite a lot, that often there can be a little bit too much involvement when the season gets on the line. I think Punjab kings want to make sure they trust the people that they’ve employed to go out and do the job. If they do that, I think they will have a very good season”, he predicted.

Punjab Kings will start their campaign against 2022 IPL-winners Gujarat Titans on March 25 in Ahmedabad.

