News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 18, 2025

Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Banks on THIS Combination For Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The team acquired last season's IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer for INR 26.75 crore.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Mike Hesson believes that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) could have a “good season” in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

PBKS will be looking forward to ending their 18-year-long wait for the elusive IPL title. They have formed a strong team in the mega-auction following their two retentions in the form of Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. Moreover, the inclusion of Australian legend Ricky Ponting as the coach alongside last year’s title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer as their skipper, makes them a tough team to beat.

ALSO READ:

Hesson On Best Combination for Punjab Kings

The former New Zealand coach emphasised the pair of Ponting and Shreyas as the “proven one”. Previously, this coach-captain duo took their former franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) to consecutive playoffs during 2019-2021, after a long six-year gap since 2012.

DC even qualified for the final in IPL 2020 but lost against Mumbai Indians.

“The Ponting-Shreyas combination I think is a proven one and one that Punjab kings will be delighted to have. Just some real knowledge, experience and a calm head under pressure on the park as well. I think when you have those people in place, the likes of Ponting and Shreyas, it’s really important just because you have a depth of squad that you don’t chop and change the team”, said Hesson.

He also opined that a franchise should leave their cricketing responsibilities upon their players and coaching fraternity. The owners or any outsiders should not intervene in the game plan.

“I think it’s really important that the cricket people are left alone to do their job, and I think that’s something that has been spoken about quite a lot, that often there can be a little bit too much involvement when the season gets on the line. I think Punjab kings want to make sure they trust the people that they’ve employed to go out and do the job. If they do that, I think they will have a very good season”, he predicted.

Punjab Kings will start their campaign against 2022 IPL-winners Gujarat Titans on March 25 in Ahmedabad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Mike Hesson
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Ricky Ponting
Shreyas Iyer

Related posts

BCCI logo

BCCI Set To Ban Tobacco, Alcohol and Crypto Sponsorships Ahead of IPL 2025 Following Government Order: Report

The BCCI is set to take a few drastic moves with regards to advertising and sponsorships in IPL 2025.
9:52 pm
Vishnu PN
3 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

3 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

They have built a balanced team and should be a strong side once again.
9:48 pm
Sagar Paul
Jitesh Sharma

RCB Star for IPL 2025 Reveals He Turned Cricketer for Extra Marks in School

He also revealed why he chose to take up wicket-keeping.
9:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Unmatched Work Ethic’ – Jitesh Sharma Praises Former Punjab Kings Teammate, Predicts He Will Dominate International Cricket

‘Unmatched Work Ethic’ – Jitesh Sharma Praises Former Punjab Kings Teammate, Predicts He Will Dominate International Cricket

Jitesh feels his teammate has the ability to perform in all three formats of the game.
9:08 pm
Sagar Paul
Big Headache for Rajasthan Royals! Star Pacer Jofra Archer Admitted to Hospital Ahead of IPL 2025

Big Headache for Rajasthan Royals! Star Pacer Admitted to Hospital Ahead of IPL 2025

He was taken to the EHCC Hospital in Jaipur.
8:45 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Kamindu Mendis SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025

Underrated Overseas Star Blasts 60 off 30 Balls In SRH’s Intra-Squad Match Ahead Of IPL 2025

The lefthander relied to singles and doubles but also scored superb boundaries
7:41 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy