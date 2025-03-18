‘Unmatched Work Ethic’ – Jitesh Sharma Praises Former Punjab Kings Teammate, Predicts He Will Dominate International Cricket

Jitesh feels his teammate has the ability to perform in all three formats of the game.

In a podcast exclusively with Cricxtasy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) new signing Jitesh Sharma praised his former Punjab Kings (PBKS) teammate Arshdeep Singh for his hard work and dedication. He said Arshdeep’s work ethic is unmatched and his mindset is different from others.

Bright Future for Arshdeep in International Cricket

According to Jitesh, Arshdeep always pushes himself to give his best, which makes him stand out. He also predicted that in the next three to four years, Arshdeep will dominate international cricket.

“It’s not about any special preparation. His [Arshdeep Singh] work ethic is unmatched. His mindset is incomparable. He always demands the best from himself. That mindset is what sets him apart. And I won’t be wrong in saying that in three to four years, he will dominate international cricket,” Jitesh said.

Jitesh mentioned that Arshdeep Singh has the ability to perform in all three formats of the game. He said he has seen Arshdeep do well in red-ball cricket, white-ball cricket, and especially in T20s. Jitesh believes Arshdeep is on track to dominate across formats in the coming years.

“He has the skills for all three formats. I have seen him excel in red-ball cricket, white-ball cricket, and of course, T20s. He is going to dominate all formats,” he added.

Arshdeep Singh was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2024, finishing the tournament with 17 wickets in eight matches.

Jitesh Sharma Applauds Arshdeep’s Calmness and Commitment

The former pbks wicket-keeper describes Arshdeep Singh as someone who stays calm and composed at all times, whether the cameras are on or off. He recalls watching Arshdeep in Chandigarh, always maintaining a relaxed attitude. However, when it comes to training or playing, Arshdeep switches gears completely, showing full focus and dedication. According to Jitesh, Arshdeep has mastered the balance between working hard and knowing when to relax.

“Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, is always in his chill mode—whether the camera is on or off. I used to see him when we were in Chandigarh, at the gym. I don’t know if he remembers me, but he was always in the same relaxed mode. But when it comes to work, he is 100% focused. I can guarantee that. He knows how to stay dedicated while working and how to chill after that. He has mastered the balance between switching on and off,” Jitesh further added.

