News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘Unmatched Work Ethic’ – Jitesh Sharma Praises Former Punjab Kings Teammate, Predicts He Will Dominate International Cricket
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 18, 2025

‘Unmatched Work Ethic’ – Jitesh Sharma Praises Former Punjab Kings Teammate, Predicts He Will Dominate International Cricket

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Jitesh feels his teammate has the ability to perform in all three formats of the game.

‘Unmatched Work Ethic’ – Jitesh Sharma Praises Former Punjab Kings Teammate, Predicts He Will Dominate International Cricket

In a podcast exclusively with Cricxtasy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) new signing Jitesh Sharma praised his former Punjab Kings (PBKS) teammate Arshdeep Singh for his hard work and dedication. He said Arshdeep’s work ethic is unmatched and his mindset is different from others.

Bright Future for Arshdeep in International Cricket

According to Jitesh, Arshdeep always pushes himself to give his best, which makes him stand out. He also predicted that in the next three to four years, Arshdeep will dominate international cricket.

“It’s not about any special preparation. His [Arshdeep Singh] work ethic is unmatched. His mindset is incomparable. He always demands the best from himself. That mindset is what sets him apart. And I won’t be wrong in saying that in three to four years, he will dominate international cricket,” Jitesh said.

Jitesh mentioned that Arshdeep Singh has the ability to perform in all three formats of the game. He said he has seen Arshdeep do well in red-ball cricket, white-ball cricket, and especially in T20s. Jitesh believes Arshdeep is on track to dominate across formats in the coming years.

“He has the skills for all three formats. I have seen him excel in red-ball cricket, white-ball cricket, and of course, T20s. He is going to dominate all formats,” he added.

Arshdeep Singh was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2024, finishing the tournament with 17 wickets in eight matches.

ALSO READ:

Jitesh Sharma Applauds Arshdeep’s Calmness and Commitment

The former pbks wicket-keeper describes Arshdeep Singh as someone who stays calm and composed at all times, whether the cameras are on or off. He recalls watching Arshdeep in Chandigarh, always maintaining a relaxed attitude. However, when it comes to training or playing, Arshdeep switches gears completely, showing full focus and dedication. According to Jitesh, Arshdeep has mastered the balance between working hard and knowing when to relax.

“Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, is always in his chill mode—whether the camera is on or off. I used to see him when we were in Chandigarh, at the gym. I don’t know if he remembers me, but he was always in the same relaxed mode. But when it comes to work, he is 100% focused. I can guarantee that. He knows how to stay dedicated while working and how to chill after that. He has mastered the balance between switching on and off,” Jitesh further added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Arshdeep Singh
IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
PBKS
Punjab Kings
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

BCCI logo

BCCI Set To Ban Tobacco, Alcohol and Crypto Sponsorships Ahead of IPL 2025 Following Government Order: Report

The BCCI is set to take a few drastic moves with regards to advertising and sponsorships in IPL 2025.
9:52 pm
Vishnu PN
3 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

3 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

They have built a balanced team and should be a strong side once again.
9:48 pm
Sagar Paul
Jitesh Sharma

RCB Star for IPL 2025 Reveals He Turned Cricketer for Extra Marks in School

He also revealed why he chose to take up wicket-keeping.
9:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Banks on THIS Combination For Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

The team acquired last season's IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer for INR 26.75 crore.
8:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
Big Headache for Rajasthan Royals! Star Pacer Jofra Archer Admitted to Hospital Ahead of IPL 2025

Big Headache for Rajasthan Royals! Star Pacer Admitted to Hospital Ahead of IPL 2025

He was taken to the EHCC Hospital in Jaipur.
8:45 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Kamindu Mendis SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025

Underrated Overseas Star Blasts 60 off 30 Balls In SRH’s Intra-Squad Match Ahead Of IPL 2025

The lefthander relied to singles and doubles but also scored superb boundaries
7:41 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy