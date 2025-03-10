Relief for RCB as Pacer Lands in Bengaluru For IPL 2025 Amidst Injury Rumours

RCB can breathe a sigh of relief with key pacer landing in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have received a huge boost before Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara landed in Bengaluru amid injury rumours.

There were rumours that Thushara had skipped the SA20 recently due to an injury, but it was reported that he opted out due to personal reasons. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had acquired the 30-year-old for INR 1.60 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year.

This will be Thushara’s second IPL season after having represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2024. He played seven matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 and took eight wickets at an economy rate of 9.88. Thushara’s last competitive match was a T20I against New Zealand in January, when he had finished with figures of 1/33. Thushara was due to play for MI Cape Town in the SA20 tournament. MI Cape Town ended up winning the competition after beating Sunrisers Easter Cape in the final.

Nuwan Thushara’s international career

Nuwan Thushara made his international debut for Sri Lanka in a T20I against Australia in February 2022 in Sydney. He finished with figures of 1/40 in that match. Overall, Thushara has played 18 T20Is so far and taken 26 wickets with best bowling figures of 5/20, which came against Bangladesh last year.

Coming to IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will get their campaign underway with an away game against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on March 22. This will be the season-opening match of IPL 2025. RCB had reached the IPL playoffs last year, losing to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator.

