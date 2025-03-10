News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
RCB IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 10, 2025

Relief for RCB as Pacer Lands in Bengaluru For IPL 2025 Amidst Injury Rumours

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

RCB can breathe a sigh of relief with key pacer landing in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2025.

RCB IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have received a huge boost before Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara landed in Bengaluru amid injury rumours.

There were rumours that Thushara had skipped the SA20 recently due to an injury, but it was reported that he opted out due to personal reasons. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had acquired the 30-year-old for INR 1.60 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year.

This will be Thushara’s second IPL season after having represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2024. He played seven matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 and took eight wickets at an economy rate of 9.88. Thushara’s last competitive match was a T20I against New Zealand in January, when he had finished with figures of 1/33. Thushara was due to play for MI Cape Town in the SA20 tournament. MI Cape Town ended up winning the competition after beating Sunrisers Easter Cape in the final.

Nuwan Thushara’s international career

Nuwan Thushara made his international debut for Sri Lanka in a T20I against Australia in February 2022 in Sydney. He finished with figures of 1/40 in that match. Overall, Thushara has played 18 T20Is so far and taken 26 wickets with best bowling figures of 5/20, which came against Bangladesh last year.

ALSO READ:

Coming to IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will get their campaign underway with an away game against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on March 22. This will be the season-opening match of IPL 2025. RCB had reached the IPL playoffs last year, losing to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Cricket
IPL 2025
Nuwan Thushara
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

Mayank Yadav Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Pace Sensation Set to Miss First Half of IPL 2025

This comes as a significant blow for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of IPL 2025
11:09 pm
Vishnu PN
Delhi Capitals KL Rahul doubtful for first few games of IPL 2025

After Harry Brook Pulls Out, Another Delhi Capitals Star Doubtful for First Few Matches of IPL 2025: Reports

DC’s woes have worsened ahead of the upcoming season.
11:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Axar Patel Delhi Capitals captaincy IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Captaincy Choice for IPL 2025 Between These Two Players: Reports

Delhi Capitals are the only side yet to announce a captain ahead of IPL 2025.
7:50 pm
Vishnu PN
4 Players Who Can Replace Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 ft. Former Mumbai Indians Sensation

4 Players Who Can Replace Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 ft. Former Mumbai Indians Sensation

For him, playing for England is his top priority and focus right now.
5:24 pm
Sagar Paul
Delhi Capitals Recruit Harry Brook Pulls Out of IPL 2025; Likely To Face Two-Year Ban

Delhi Capitals Recruit Pulls Out of IPL 2025; Likely To Face Two-Year Ban

It will be a big blow for DC.
10:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians Star Quashes Injury Concerns, Shares Kitbag Pic To Confirm IPL 2025 Availability

Mumbai Indians Star Quashes Injury Concerns, Shares Kitbag Pic To Confirm IPL 2025 Availability

He shared a photo of his kitbag on social media, showing that he is ready to join Mumbai Indians.
March 9, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy