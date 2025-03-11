Pant has made a reputation over the years with his unorthodox batting and 'throw caution to wind' attitude.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be eager to get going when the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) kickstarts. Pant, who recently warmed benches for India during the Champions Trophy 2025, will now be looking to make an impact as the most-expensive player in IPL history.

Pant has made a reputation over the years with his unorthodox batting and ‘throw caution to wind’ attitude. One of his trademark shots is the one-handed six where the bat often slips from his grips.

In a recent conversation with JioHotstar, the INR 27 crores Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recruit explained,

“I think it mostly happens because I hold my bottom hand very lightly. I mainly try to use my bottom hand for support because, at times, it starts dominating. So, I focus on gripping my top hand tightly.”

“But when I take a chance and overreach, I need to do something to maintain balance. At times, it may look like I’m throwing the bat, but in reality, I’m just trying to make the most of that delivery. If my bat slips, if it’s not in my hand, or even if it hits my head—my only focus at that moment is finding the boundary,” he concluded.

Rishabh Pant will have a task cut out in IPL 2025

The dynamic left-hander will have a task cut out for himself as he gets ready to lead LSG. LSG’s previous captain, KL Rahul did not fare well after a very public fallout with owner Sanjiv Goenka.

The franchise is also yet to win the title and it’s a given that the LSG management have broken the bank for Pant in the hope that he can guide them to that maiden trophy.

Furthermore, the lofty price tag will put an extra amount of pressure on Pant to deliver the results.

