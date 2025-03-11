News
KL Rahul declines Delhi Capitals captaincy
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 11, 2025

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Captaincy Candidate Rejects Leadership Offer: Reports

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He shared his intention to play solely as a player.

KL Rahul declines Delhi Capitals captaincy

Delhi Capitals (DC), who have let go of Rishabh Pant after last season are yet to name their skipper for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) edition. Notably, India stars KL Rahul and Axar Patel were the frontrunners for the leadership role but it is now understood that one of them has backed out from taking over the captaincy reins.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was approached for the role but has now turned it down, sharing his intention to play solely as a batter, IANS reported.

Furthermore, KL Rahul is also expected to miss the beginning of IPL 2025 due to the birth of his first child.

ALSO READ:

Captaincy is not ‘make or break’ for KL Rahul

Last year, after his fallout with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka, Rahul had mentioned that he wouldn’t request a captaincy role from a franchise but emphasised the importance of being in a positive environment.

“It’s not something that is a make or break for me. I just want to be part of a team that has a good environment. You feel loved, cared for and respected in that environment and everyone on that franchise has one single goal to win the idea. there then that’s a perfect fit,” Rahul had said on Star Sports.

Speaking about Rahul’s credentials as a skipper, he has captained two franchises – Punjab Kings (PBKS) and LSG. In the 64 games he led as skipper, Rahul has a win percentage of 48.43. 

Meanwhile, DC will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against LSG which will be led by their former captain Rishabh Pant. The clash will take place on March 24 in Visakhapatnam.

