‘I Don’t’: Shreyas Iyer Contradicts Rohit Sharma’s ‘Silent Hero’ Comment After Champions Trophy 2025 Win

Iyer played a clinical role in India's recent success.

Middle-order India batter Shreyas Iyer played a clinical role in India’s recent Champions Trophy 2025 win. He finished as the second highest run-scorer in the tournament and the highest in the Indian side, with a stellar 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60.

Following the win, India skipper Rohit Sharma labelled Iyer as a ‘silent hero’ for his heroics and for efficiently getting the work done.

However, Shreyas Iyer has now contradicted Rohit’s statement in a hilarious manner.

Speaking in an interview with TOI, Iyer said,

“I don’t come quietly (laughs). I come with my full heart and there is something else going on in my mind. I have a lot of confidence in myself to do the job. Koi bhi situation mai bhejo, karke aauga. This mindset works for me and this confidence comes after facing rejections and failures. They are the best teachers. You also get to know during tough times, only you can lift yourself. No one else.”

Shreyas Iyer has owned the No.4 spot

India had to go through a difficult phase looking for a solid No.4 until Shreyas Iyer came and made it his own. He has racked up 1861 runs batting at the position, coming at a strike rate touching 100 and an impressive average of 52.02.

Furthermore, he has been crucial for India in ICC tournaments. Apart from his recent performance in the Champions Trophy 2025, he was also amongst the top scorers during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the Men in Blue remained unbeaten only to lose the Final against Australia.

To make matters more interesting, Shreyas Iyer is not even a centrally contracted player. However, he is expected to get it back following his magnanimous contributions.

