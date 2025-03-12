India Youngster Beats Competition From Australia, New Zealand Stars To Win Third ICC Player of the Month Award

The accolade comes after his superb string of performances in February.

Talented India batter Shubman Gill has eclipsed competition from New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips and Australia’s Steve Smith to win his third ICC Player of the Month Award.

The accolade comes after Gill’s superb string of performances with the bat during India’s ODI series sweep over England and a stellar century in the opening victory over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025.

For perspective, Gill finished as the top scorer in the England ODIs with 259 runs in 3 games at an impressive average of 86.33 while also finishing in the Top 10 run-scorers list in the recent ICC event.

Speaking after winning the award, Gill said, “I am elated to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February. Nothing gives me more motivation than performing with the bat and winning matches for my country.”

He added, “The lead up to the Champions Trophy 2025 was very crucial and I am glad I was able to make the most out of it. It has been a phenomenal start to the year individually as well as for us as a unit. I am looking forward to an action-packed cricketing year ahead and hope to win many more matches for India.”

With an impressive tally of 406 runs in the calendar month and an average exceeding 100, Gill reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Batter Rankings, courtesy of his outstanding form.

The 25-year-old started the month strongly with three impactful ODI matches against England, scoring 87 and 60 in the first two games before delivering a masterful 112 in Ahmedabad.

Riding high on confidence, Gill carried his exceptional form into the Champions Trophy 2025 where He played a pivotal role with a stylish and unbeaten 101 against a determined Bangladesh side. His innings guided India to a successful chase of 229, setting the momentum early in the tournament which eventually culminated with the Men in Blue winning the championship title.

