Banned for Corruption, Pakistan Star Pleads To Reconsider Him in International Cricket After Serving Ban Period

He last played for Pakistan in 2019.

Banned for corruption, Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has requested to be given another chance to play international cricket after completing his ban.

Umar Akmal made a big impact in 2009 with a century on his Test debut against New Zealand, but his career has been full of controversies. He last played for Pakistan in 2019. In 2021, he was banned for failing to report corrupt approaches and was fined PKR 42,50,000. His three-year ban was later reduced to 12 months. Akmal also had fitness issues, lost his central contract in 2017, and clashed with coach Mickey Arthur and selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. This led to fines, a match ban, and his NOC being revoked, stopping him from playing in the BPL that year.

Akmal Frustrated with PCB Response

Speaking on Suno TV’s program Suno Toh Sahi, Umar Akmal shared his frustration about trying to contact the PCB chairman. He explained that he has all the proof to show that he made efforts to reach out. Akmal said he had called the chairman’s manager and others close to him, requesting a meeting. However, he claimed they responded rudely, telling him they would inform him when the chairman was available and then abruptly ending the call. Akmal expressed his disappointment over the way he was treated during these attempts to reconnect with the PCB.

“I have all the proof I needed to show [that I have tried to contact the PCB chairman],” said Akmal. “I have tried calling the chairman’s manager and people around him requesting to meet him, but they are behaving very rudely, saying: ‘We will inform you when he gives you time’ and disconnecting in my face,” Umar Akmal said.

Akmal Requests Better Treatment from the Board

Umar Akmal expressed that someone needs to remind the PCB that the board exists for the players, and if they don’t maintain a good relationship with them, it will create problems. He specifically addressed PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, saying that his managers have been behaving disrespectfully towards him. Akmal added that he has represented Pakistan in the past and deserves to be treated with respect. He requested the board to show a better attitude towards him and other players in similar situations.

“Someone should tell them, the PCB is for the players and if they don’t have a good relationship with the players, where will they go? I want to tell Mohsin Naqvi that your managers are behaving rudely. I have represented Pakistan too and request for a good attitude,” he added.

Believes He Can Play for Another 4-5 Years

The wicket-keeper batter also shared that he still wants to play for Pakistan. He admitted he doesn’t expect to have 10 or 15 years left in his career, but believes he can give another four to five years at the top level. He mentioned that leagues from other countries are offering him opportunities, and he recently played in the Sri Lanka league, where he also captained a team. However, he feels disappointed that despite playing in Pakistan’s domestic cricket, he hasn’t been picked by any PSL team. He believes this situation is unfair.

“I want to play for Pakistan,” said Akmal. “I am not saying i have 10-15 years left in me, I have 4-5 years and I want to play for Pakistan. Other leagues are calling me – recently I played in the Sri Lanka league and even led a team. The PSL is not selecting me despite playing domestic cricket, which is not good,” he further stated.

Umar Akmal last played a domestic match on February 9, 2024, in the President’s Trophy Grade-I. Since then, he has not featured in any domestic games.

