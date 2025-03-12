News
Gautam Gambhir Set To Travel With India a Players to England To Watch Reserve Pool Ahead of Test Series
news
Last updated: March 12, 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The BCCI currently doesn’t have a fixed coach for its developmental teams like India 'A'.

After lifting the Champions Trophy 2025, the focus for Indian players now shifts to IPL 2025. While there is no international cricket lined up for India over the next three months, head coach Gautam Gambhir is already preparing for the important five-Test series in England, which starts in late June. As per TOI, Gambhir is planning to travel with the India ‘A’ squad to England ahead of the senior team’s tour, which begins on June 20.

The BCCI currently doesn’t have a fixed coach for its developmental teams like India ‘A’. So, it remains to be seen whether Gambhir will travel purely in an observer role or if VVS Laxman will take up the coaching duties. Ever since Rahul Dravid became the head coach of the senior team, coaches for India ‘A’ and U-19 sides have usually been picked from the National Cricket Academy.

If Gambhir accompanies the India ‘A’ side on this tour, it will be the first instance where the senior team’s head coach travels with a developmental squad. This move shows how serious the preparation is for the upcoming England tour.

ALSO READ:

Gambhir Plans for the Next Two Years

Gautam Gambhir is working on a long-term plan for Indian cricket across all formats. His focus is on building a roadmap that covers the next two years, which includes major tournaments like the 2026 T20 World Cup, the World Test Championship, and the 2027 ODI World Cup. A BCCI source revealed that since returning from Australia, Gambhir has been having regular discussions with the board. He has shown interest in traveling with the India ‘A’ team to get a better understanding of the upcoming talent in the reserve pool.

“Gambhir has been in discussions with the BCCI since he returned from Australia. He has expressed his desire to travel with the India ‘A’ team to get a clearer view of the reserve pool,” a BCCI source told TOI.

Success with Wild Card Picks in Champions Trophy

The source also mentioned that Gambhir had a big role in selecting a few wildcard players for the Champions Trophy 2025, and those decisions paid off as India went on to win the tournament. Because of this success, it’s expected that Gambhir will have an even stronger influence on team selections and decisions in the future.

With India winning the Champions Trophy after Gambhir’s insistence for certain wild card players, one may expect him to assert more in future,” the source added.

Gautam Gambhir
india cricket

