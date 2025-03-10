News
India Champions Trophy 2025
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 10, 2025

England Great Names India B Team That Can Qualify for Champions Trophy Final

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Rohit Sharma-led India recently defeated New Zealand by four wickets to win the 2025 Champions Trophy title.

India Champions Trophy 2025

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that even a second string Indian side could made the final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, defeated the Black Caps by four wickets to clinch their third Champions Trophy title in Dubai on Sunday.

Vaughan predicts India B team that could have made CT final

“Jaiswal,Varma,Sharma,Sky,Pant,Reddy,Sundar,Chahal,Arsdeep,Bumrah & Bisnoi …. This team would have made it to the final as well IMO .. The strength in Indian cricket in white ball is off the scale .. #India #ChampionsTrophy2025,” Vaughan posted on ‘X’.
Team India have showcased consistency in recent ICC tournaments. India reached the finals of the 2021 and 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) editions, losing to New Zealand and Australia respectively.

The Men in Blue had also made it to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup unbeaten, only to falter to Australia in the end. In 2024, Rohit Sharma and Co ended India’s 11-year wait for an ICC title after they defeated South Africa to win the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

India had begun their Champions Trophy campaign with six-wicket wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan in Group A, before thumping the Black Caps by 44 runs. The Men in Blue then overcame a pressure situation with a four-wicket win over Australia in the semi-finals. Virat Kohli top-scored with 84 runs off 98 balls in that match.

ALSO READ:

In the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, India restricted the Kiwis to 251/7 after a collective bowling effort. Rohit Sharma led from the front with a knock of 76 before Shreyas Iyer (48) and KL Rahul (34*) also played vital knocks to guide India home with four wickets to spare. With the current Indian team still boasting seniors like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, youngsters like Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have often been on the sidelines.

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
India
India vs New Zealand
Suryakumar Yadav
Tilak Varma
Yashasvi Jaiswal

