champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 10, 2025

Why an Open-Bus Victory Parade Won’t Be Held in India After Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Reason Revealed

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

BCCI will not be organising a victory parade alike India's T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Rohit Sharma led India to win their third Champions Trophy title after defeating New Zealand by four wickets. Previously, they shared the title with Sri Lanka in 2002 and won against England in 2013. This victory also marked India’s second consecutive win in ICC events following the T20 World Cup last year.

Why there will be no victory parade in India?

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 22. The players of the winning squad are set to join their Indian Premier League (IPL) teams in different cities respectively, following their Champions Trophy victory on Sunday in Dubai.

After India’s T20 WC triumph last year, BCCI organised a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium. It was followed by an open-bus parade along the Marine Drive in Mumbai.

ALSO READ:

Though India emerged victorious in an ICC ODI tournament after 12 long years, BCCI won’t be arranging any elaborate celebrations due to the congested cricket scheduling. The players are set to rest for a few days before joining their respective franchises.

This year’s IPL will start with the clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Both teams have appointed new captains for this season. While KKR chose experienced Ajinkya Rahane after leaving their title-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the auction, RCB has opted for youngster Rajat Patidar to take up the role.

The two most successful teams with five trophies each, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go head-to-head the next day.

BCCI
Champions Trophy 2025
India

