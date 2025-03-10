News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 10, 2025

Not Jadeja, Axar Patel Praises This All-Rounder for Brilliant Back-to-Back Cameos in Champions Trophy 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He scored one six and a four against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

India’s new No.5 batter Axar Patel heaped praise on his teammate Hardik Pandya after winning the Champions Trophy final. The spin all-rounder expressed how Hardik excels in pressure situations and stays confident during his innings.

“When we’re all under pressure, Hardik Pandya is the most confident guy”, Axar said to Star Sports.

Hardik played a crucial 28-run knock in the semi-final against Australia. In the final against the Blackcaps, the pace all-rounder went out in the middle during a tense situation. Though he couldn’t stay till the end, he contributed with a vital run-a-ball 18 before KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja finished things off with one over remaining.

ALSO READ:

Axar Patel shuts down the ‘four spinner’ fuss

The 31-year-old slammed all the critics who previously commented on India’s decision to play with four spinners. Axar credited head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma for judging the situation well and admitted that the result became possible due to this critical strategy.

Furthermore, Axar who added an important 40-ball-29 along with his economical eight-over spell in the final, praised his skipper for winning consecutive ICC tournaments.

“When we were coming to the tournament, everyone felt that we had too many spinners, why do we need so many spinners? But today, when you look at the results, and even after the first two matches, everyone must have realized how important that decision was. And when it comes to captaincy, he knows exactly where to use each player, that is the hallmark of a great captain. With the trophy in hand, what more can one say about his captaincy? He has led the team to become ICC champions consecutively”, added Axar.

Notably, India defeated New Zealand in Dubai as they chased 252 in 49 overs to win their third Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Axar Patel
Champions Trophy 2025
Hardik Pandya
India

Related posts

Former India Wicketkeeper Reveals THIS Player From Champions Trophy 2025 Winning Squad Used To Call Him Before Every Match Day

He picked up nine wickets in three matches.
4:44 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ravindra Jadeja has removed all the doubts regarding his retirement with a story on his Instagram account.

After Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Confirms His Decision on Retirement Following Champions Trophy 2025 Win

In the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025, Ravindra Jadeja snared five wickets at 36.60 runs apiece in five innings.
4:00 pm
Darpan Jain
PCB India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final Dubai

PCB Set To Approach ICC As CEO Snubbed for Presentation Ceremony After Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to take action after their CEO was snubbed for the Champions Trophy 2025 final's presentation ceremony in Dubai on Sunday.
3:45 pm
Vishnu PN
After Champions Trophy 2025 win, India will start planning for the next World Cup in 2027 and look to include fresh faces in the squad.

3 Uncapped ODI Players Who Could Be in India’s Squad for 2027 World Cup

This Champions Trophy showed that this management is ready to take out-of-box decisions if they fit their plans.
1:43 pm
Darpan Jain
How the Indian Team Reacted to Winning Champions Trophy 2025

‘It’s Always Amazing To Win an ICC Event’ – How the Indian Team Reacted to Winning Champions Trophy 2025

The contest had been intense but India completed the chase and went on to hold the trophy in their hands.
4:00 pm
Sagar Paul
The official broadcaster asked Virat Kohli to share a few words about Kane Williamson, with whom he shares a great friendship.

Virat Kohli Shares Heartwarming Comment for Kane Williamson After New Zealand Miss Champions Trophy 2025

This was Kane Williamson’s fourth defeat in the ICC tournament final in white-ball cricket.
9:59 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy