No Rohit, Shubman; ICC Announces Team of the Tournament After India Wins Champions Trophy 2025

Five Indians and two Kiwis are included in the playing XI.

Team India was soaked in glory after winning their second consecutive white-ball ICC tournament – Champions Trophy 2025. The Rohit Sharma-led team defeated New Zealand by four wickets to lift the trophy. The skipper played a crucial knock of 76 in the final and was also awarded with the Player of the Match. However, his name was left out of ICC’s team of the tournament. Notably, opener Shubman Gill was also excluded.

Out of 11 players, almost half of the team is from India’s winning combination. They are Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul from the batting department. With the ball, ICC has included Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy. Axar Patel is named as the 12th man.

As many as four players are from the runners-up squad. They are Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry. Two players from Afghanistan are also included, namely, Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Here’s how the playing XI looks like:

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Virat Kohli (India)

Shreyas Iyer (India)

KL Rahul (wk) (India)

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Mitchell Santner (c) (New Zealand)

Mohammed Shami (India)

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Varun Chakaravarthy (India)

More to follow…