News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 10, 2025

No Rohit, Shubman; ICC Announces Team of the Tournament After India Wins Champions Trophy 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Five Indians and two Kiwis are included in the playing XI.

Team India was soaked in glory after winning their second consecutive white-ball ICC tournament – Champions Trophy 2025. The Rohit Sharma-led team defeated New Zealand by four wickets to lift the trophy. The skipper played a crucial knock of 76 in the final and was also awarded with the Player of the Match. However, his name was left out of ICC’s team of the tournament. Notably, opener Shubman Gill was also excluded.

Out of 11 players, almost half of the team is from India’s winning combination. They are Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul from the batting department. With the ball, ICC has included Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy. Axar Patel is named as the 12th man.

As many as four players are from the runners-up squad. They are Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry. Two players from Afghanistan are also included, namely, Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Here’s how the playing XI looks like:

  • Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)
  • Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)
  • Virat Kohli (India)
  • Shreyas Iyer (India)
  • KL Rahul (wk) (India)
  • Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)
  • Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)
  • Mitchell Santner (c) (New Zealand)
  • Mohammed Shami (India)
  • Matt Henry (New Zealand)
  • Varun Chakaravarthy (India)

More to follow…

Afghanistan
Champions Trophy 2025
India
New Zealand
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Why an Open-Bus Victory Parade Won’t Be Held in India After Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Reason Revealed

BCCI will not be organising a victory parade alike India's T20 World Cup 2024 win.
6:05 pm
Sreejita Sen

Not Jadeja, Axar Patel Praises This All-Rounder for Brilliant Back-to-Back Cameos in Champions Trophy 2025

He scored one six and a four against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.
4:24 pm
Sreejita Sen

Former India Wicketkeeper Reveals THIS Player From Champions Trophy 2025 Winning Squad Used To Call Him Before Every Match Day

He picked up nine wickets in three matches.
4:44 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ravindra Jadeja has removed all the doubts regarding his retirement with a story on his Instagram account.

After Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Confirms His Decision on Retirement Following Champions Trophy 2025 Win

In the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025, Ravindra Jadeja snared five wickets at 36.60 runs apiece in five innings.
5:38 pm
Darpan Jain
PCB India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final Dubai

PCB Set To Approach ICC As CEO Snubbed for Presentation Ceremony After Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to take action after their CEO was snubbed for the Champions Trophy 2025 final presentation ceremony in Dubai on Sunday.
5:32 pm
Vishnu PN
After Champions Trophy 2025 win, India will start planning for the next World Cup in 2027 and look to include fresh faces in the squad.

3 Uncapped ODI Players Who Could Be in India’s Squad for 2027 World Cup

This Champions Trophy showed that this management is ready to take out-of-box decisions if they fit their plans.
1:43 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy