K Shrijith catch Mumbai Indians practice match IPL 2025
watch
Last updated: March 18, 2025

Mumbai Indians Youngster Snatches Jaw-Dropping Rebound Catch In Practice Game Ahead of IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The Mumbai Indians youngster was at his athletic best as he took the catch during a practice match ahead of IPL 2025.

K Shrijith catch Mumbai Indians practice match IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) newbie Krishnan Shrijith took a stunning one-handed catch during an intra-squad practice match on Tuesday ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Watch K Shrijith’s stunning catch here

Will Jacks was the bowler and Robin Minz, the batter faced him. Minz looked to play the reverse sweep against Jacks, but ended up getting caught at the hands of Shrijith. Shrijith was aware of where Minz was looking to hit and the wicketkeeper used his quick reflexes to put up a diving effort and take the catch on the rebound.

Who is Krishnan Shrijith?

Mumbai Indians had acquired Krishnan Shrijith for his base price of INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year. Krishnan Srijith is a wicketkeeper-batter who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket. He made his Ranji Trophy debut in November 2024 during an Elite Group C match against Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow.

ALSO READ:

He scored a century in the first innings (110) of the match that eventually ended in a draw. That century earned him the Player of the Match award. He also played the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Karnataka, scoring 303 runs from 10 matches at an average of 43.28. He scored one century and one fifty in that tournament with a highest score of 150* against Mumbai that came in a winning cause.

Mumbai Indians, who finished IPL 2024 in 10th place, will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a blockbuster match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Sunday (March 23). Hardik Pandya will continue leading the five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

