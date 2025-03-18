News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Shreyas Iyer
news
Last updated: March 18, 2025

‘It Would Be Number’: Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer Reveals New Batting Position for IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He will move from his primary No.4 position.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who was named the Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, has revealed that he will move from his primary No.4 position in the batting lineup and bat at a new slot.

The revelation came from Iyer himself while speaking at a press conference. The dynamic right-hander revealed that he is now aiming to come out at No.3.

Iyer said, “We already know that IPL is an integral part of Indian cricket. And If I would want to mark myself at some position in T20, it would be number 3. And that’s what I’m focusing at. I wouldn’t say that we are planning and thinking about what number I will be batting. This time I’m quite clear about that position. And I’m going to be focusing on that number. As long as coach approves of me.”

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer’s performance at No.3 can help his cause for the 2026 T20 World Cup

The move can be interpreted as Shreyas Iyer making a claim for a berth in the India squad for 2026 T20 World Cup. Iyer is looking to cut out a place for himself plus he has previously batted for India at first down, returning with decent average of 35.33.

Also, India doesn’t have a permanent No.3 as of yet in the shortest format with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma being the most recent players to play at position.

Although Tilak Varma has looked extremely promising, Shreyas Iyer’s return to the No.3 slot can ease the pressure lower down the order. He is extremely handy with tackling spin and slotting him at No.3 would allow raw hitters like Tilak Varma and SKY to just come in and attack towards the backend of the innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

2026 T20 World Cup
IPL 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer

Related posts

[WATCH] Tilak Varma Pulls Out Shubam Gill’s ‘Century Celebration’ After Dismissing SKY in Mumbai Indians Practice Match Ahead of IPL 2025

[WATCH] Tilak Varma Pulls Out Shubam Gill’s ‘Century Celebration’ After Dismissing SKY in Mumbai Indians Practice Match Ahead of IPL 2025

10:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
BCCI logo

BCCI Set To Ban Tobacco, Alcohol and Crypto Sponsorships Ahead of IPL 2025 Following Government Order: Report

The BCCI is set to take a few drastic moves with regards to advertising and sponsorships in IPL 2025.
9:52 pm
Vishnu PN
Jitesh Sharma

RCB Star for IPL 2025 Reveals He Turned Cricketer for Extra Marks in School

He also revealed why he chose to take up wicket-keeping.
9:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Banks on THIS Combination For Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

The team acquired last season's IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer for INR 26.75 crore.
8:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
Big Headache for Rajasthan Royals! Star Pacer Jofra Archer Admitted to Hospital Ahead of IPL 2025

Big Headache for Rajasthan Royals! Star Pacer Admitted to Hospital Ahead of IPL 2025

He was taken to the EHCC Hospital in Jaipur.
8:45 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
BCCI to change rules after Virat Kohli comments at RCB event

After Virat Kohli’s Comments, BCCI Likely to Ease Family Rule for Players on Tours

He expressed his dissatisfaction recently during an RCB event.
9:51 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy