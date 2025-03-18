‘It Would Be Number’: Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer Reveals New Batting Position for IPL 2025

He will move from his primary No.4 position.

Shreyas Iyer, who was named the Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, has revealed that he will move from his primary No.4 position in the batting lineup and bat at a new slot.

The revelation came from Iyer himself while speaking at a press conference. The dynamic right-hander revealed that he is now aiming to come out at No.3.

Iyer said, “We already know that IPL is an integral part of Indian cricket. And If I would want to mark myself at some position in T20, it would be number 3. And that’s what I’m focusing at. I wouldn’t say that we are planning and thinking about what number I will be batting. This time I’m quite clear about that position. And I’m going to be focusing on that number. As long as coach approves of me.”

Shreyas Iyer’s performance at No.3 can help his cause for the 2026 T20 World Cup

The move can be interpreted as Shreyas Iyer making a claim for a berth in the India squad for 2026 T20 World Cup. Iyer is looking to cut out a place for himself plus he has previously batted for India at first down, returning with decent average of 35.33.

Also, India doesn’t have a permanent No.3 as of yet in the shortest format with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma being the most recent players to play at position.

Although Tilak Varma has looked extremely promising, Shreyas Iyer’s return to the No.3 slot can ease the pressure lower down the order. He is extremely handy with tackling spin and slotting him at No.3 would allow raw hitters like Tilak Varma and SKY to just come in and attack towards the backend of the innings.

