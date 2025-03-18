RCB Star for IPL 2025 Reveals He Turned Cricketer for Extra Marks in School

He also revealed why he chose to take up wicket-keeping.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recruit for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, Jitesh Sharma made an interesting revelation on how his cricketing journey started.

Jitesh who was with Punjab Kings (PBKS) till last season, revealed that his foray to cricket happened in search for extra marks in school.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Cricxtasy, the 31-year-old narrated,

“My father gathered information about NDA for me. At that time, I had no interest in cricket. In Maharashtra, there was a rule that if you played state-level cricket in 10th grade, you would get an extra 4% in marks. Our school team was strong and reached the state level. But I was more into football and gymnastics.”

He added, “One day, my friends suggested—Jitu, let’s go for cricket trials. If we get selected, we’ll get the 4% bonus marks. We were already good students, so this extra percentage would make our marks even better. A 69 would turn into 70+.”

Jitesh Sharma reveals why he chose to take up wicket-keeping

The new RCB signing, expected to replace Dinesh Karthik behind the wickets, also revealed why he chose to become a wicket-keeper during his school days.

Jitesh said, “So, I went for the trials in my school uniform itself. There was a guy making a list—writing down names and roles. Everyone was putting either “batter” or “bowler.” There were only two names under wicketkeeper. I randomly said—Jitesh Sharma, wicket-keeper. I took the trial, caught a good catch, and got selected.”

“That’s how my journey started. Gradually, my interest grew. I played for my school, then for my club, then for the district, and finally, I got the chance to represent Vidarbha,” he concluded.

