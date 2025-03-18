News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Jitesh Sharma
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 18, 2025

RCB Star for IPL 2025 Reveals He Turned Cricketer for Extra Marks in School

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He also revealed why he chose to take up wicket-keeping.

Jitesh Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recruit for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, Jitesh Sharma made an interesting revelation on how his cricketing journey started.

Jitesh who was with Punjab Kings (PBKS) till last season, revealed that his foray to cricket happened in search for extra marks in school.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Cricxtasy, the 31-year-old narrated,

“My father gathered information about NDA for me. At that time, I had no interest in cricket. In Maharashtra, there was a rule that if you played state-level cricket in 10th grade, you would get an extra 4% in marks. Our school team was strong and reached the state level. But I was more into football and gymnastics.”

He added, “One day, my friends suggested—Jitu, let’s go for cricket trials. If we get selected, we’ll get the 4% bonus marks. We were already good students, so this extra percentage would make our marks even better. A 69 would turn into 70+.”

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE ON CRICXTASY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

ALSO READ:

Jitesh Sharma reveals why he chose to take up wicket-keeping

The new RCB signing, expected to replace Dinesh Karthik behind the wickets, also revealed why he chose to become a wicket-keeper during his school days.

Jitesh said, “So, I went for the trials in my school uniform itself. There was a guy making a list—writing down names and roles. Everyone was putting either “batter” or “bowler.” There were only two names under wicketkeeper. I randomly said—Jitesh Sharma, wicket-keeper. I took the trial, caught a good catch, and got selected.”

“That’s how my journey started. Gradually, my interest grew. I played for my school, then for my club, then for the district, and finally, I got the chance to represent Vidarbha,” he concluded.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

BCCI logo

BCCI Set To Ban Tobacco, Alcohol and Crypto Sponsorships Ahead of IPL 2025 Following Government Order: Report

The BCCI is set to take a few drastic moves with regards to advertising and sponsorships in IPL 2025.
9:52 pm
Vishnu PN
3 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

3 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

They have built a balanced team and should be a strong side once again.
9:48 pm
Sagar Paul
‘Unmatched Work Ethic’ – Jitesh Sharma Praises Former Punjab Kings Teammate, Predicts He Will Dominate International Cricket

‘Unmatched Work Ethic’ – Jitesh Sharma Praises Former Punjab Kings Teammate, Predicts He Will Dominate International Cricket

Jitesh feels his teammate has the ability to perform in all three formats of the game.
9:08 pm
Sagar Paul

Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Banks on THIS Combination For Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

The team acquired last season's IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer for INR 26.75 crore.
8:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
Big Headache for Rajasthan Royals! Star Pacer Jofra Archer Admitted to Hospital Ahead of IPL 2025

Big Headache for Rajasthan Royals! Star Pacer Admitted to Hospital Ahead of IPL 2025

He was taken to the EHCC Hospital in Jaipur.
8:45 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Kamindu Mendis SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025

Underrated Overseas Star Blasts 60 off 30 Balls In SRH’s Intra-Squad Match Ahead Of IPL 2025

The lefthander relied to singles and doubles but also scored superb boundaries
7:41 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy