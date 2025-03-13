‘He Has His Style, I Have My Style’: Bravo on Following Gambhir’s Footsteps as KKR Mentor for IPL 2025

Dwayne Bravo spoke on following the footsteps of former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir ahead of IPL 2025.

Dwayne Bravo, the new mentor of defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has said that he and former mentor have their own unique ways of guiding the team’s players. During a press conference on Thursday, Bravo was asked on following the footsteps of Gambhir, who is now the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

Bravo on unique styles between him and Gambhir

KKR had retained players including Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh. They also re-signed their former players at the mega auction, including Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

“It was our duty to go into the auction and try to get back as much as the same squad of players from the championship winning team together. Unfortunately, we lost some players but the thing is GG (Gautam Gambhir) has his style, I have my style. We’re both successful in our own ways, but definitely I have message him a few times,” Bravo said.

Bravo has not played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, but has enjoyed a stellar IPL playing career representing teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Overall, the 41-year-old has played 161 IPL matches and scored 1560 runs while also taking 183 wickets.

Gambhir, on the other hand, had joined Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor ahead of IPL 2024 after serving as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the two seasons prior to that. As a player, Gambhir had led the Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

In IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, clinched their third title by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final. Shreyas, however, was released by the franchise and eventually ended up at Punjab Kings (PBKS), who bought him for a mammoth INR 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

