‘Can’t ignore it’: KKR All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer opens up on ‘price-tag syndrome’ Ahead of IPL 2025

In a press conference by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer expressed that the price tag doesn’t matter when he dons the purple and gold outfit.

He explained his point by saying, “Honestly, wherever I go, I get asked this question so it (price-tag syndrome) is existent, right? You can’t ignore it altogether. But as I told you, when the IPL will start, it really doesn’t matter whether you’re a part of the playing XI. You are a part of the team that is going out there to win. It really doesn’t matter for what price you were picked. If you are taking the field for a side, you’ll be expected to do well. And to do well, I feel, it’s not just the number of runs that you score or the number of wickets you pick. It’s about how you carry yourself on the field and are you able to fulfil the responsibilities that have been given to you”?

The 30-year-old added, “The pressure is always there. Irrespective. If not the price tag, it will be the selection, it’ll be batting in multiple positions, bowling, fielding, everything, The pressure will still be there. But I think it’s up to me how I absorb that pressure. I can’t ignore it altogether. So it’ll be trying to absorb it and still trying to fulfil the responsibilities given to me”.

Venkatesh Iyer, who was released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, was brought back by the team for a hefty sum of INR 23.75 crore. This move signalled a strong commitment to the all-rounder. While Iyer delivered an impressive performance in the previous season, especially during the playoffs, the high bid for his return raised some eyebrows.

