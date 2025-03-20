‘IPL Won’t Tolerate…’ – Adam Gilchrist Warns Delhi Capitals Star Ahead of IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals youngster has been struggling for form in the last few months.

The Australian legend Adam Gilchrist has warned Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Jake Fraser-McGurk ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The marquee T20 tournament is set to commence on March 22 but Delhi Capitals will be fretting over the form of their star opener.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has had a horrendous few months with the bat across competitions and conditions. Just talking about the shorter format, he has played 24 T20 matches since July last year and has averaged only 15.91. Fraser-McGurk has had only two fifty-plus scores in these matches. He hit a blistering 95 off 46 in the final group match in the Big Bash League. Watching him hit sixes effortlessly in that match, it felt like he had regained the form but he had two single-digit scores in the ODI series against Sri Lanka a month later.

The 22-year-old batter is set to open the innings for DC in IPL 2025. Gilchrist believes the youngster needs to start delivering quickly as IPL franchises are ruthless when it comes to poor returns.

“(Delhi) have shown great faith in keeping him at the franchise. It’s important he starts well. What I do know of the IPL typically is that franchises and owners and coaches, they don’t tolerate a lack of results for too long,” Gilchrist told Fox Cricket.

Gilchrist added that the pitches in the IPL, Delhi in particular, should help the young batter.

“The wicket that he batted on was extraordinarily high-scoring last year. All the offerings will be there. It’s up to him now to keep a level head on those opportunities,” he added.

READ MORE:

Can Jake Fraser-McGurk Live up to Delhi Capitals Faith?

Despite his dwindling returns leading up to the IPL 2025 mega auction, Delhi Capitals showed immense faith in Fraser-McGurk. They spent INR 9 crore to get him back via a Right-To-Match card.

The faith wasn’t without a reason though as the youngster had lit up last year’s IPL. He smashed 330 runs from nine innings at an incredible strike rate of 234 while averaging 36.66. He is one of the most exciting talents in the world and has age on his side.

Coming off a poor run of form, Fraser-McGurk has to live up to the expectations. They have multiple top-order batters and that won’t go well for him if he doesn’t fire in the first few games. The team could then be inclined to change their playing XI combination.

Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Visakhapatnam on March 24.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.