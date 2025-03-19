4 Delhi Capitals Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances Ft. Former KKR Pacer

Delhi Capitals will hope to end their long trophy drought in IPL 2025 but some of their key players will have to come good.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sides who have produced some of the finest players over the years but haven’t been able to win a title. The Capitals, though, will hope that their fortunes change under their new skipper Axar Patel as they begin their post-Rishabh Pant era.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Delhi Capitals acquired some big players like Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Starc, and KL Rahul. The franchise also boasts of some young talent like Darshan Nalkande, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Sameer Rizvi among others.

We now take a look at four Delhi Capitals players whose form will be crucial going into IPL 2025:

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Much will be expected from Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk in IPL 2025. Jake had a memorable IPL last year where he scored 330 runs from nine matches at an impressive strike-rate of 234.04. This includes four fifties. Jake’s ability to score runs from the word go makes him a crucial top-order batter in the powerplay phase. He will be hoping to maintain the kind of consistency he showcased last season because when he gets going, it will be difficult to stop him.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc will be the leader of the Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack in IPL 2025 along with Mukesh Sharma. Starc missed Australia’s 2025 Champions Trophy campaign due to an ankle injury and some “personal reasons”. But the veteran speedster is set to play the full IPL season. Starc had a productive IPL last year with champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), taking 17 wickets from 14 matches.

Tristan Stubbs

South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs has been the backbone of Delhi Capitals’ middle-order batting lineup. IPL 2024 was his breakthrough season in the competition, scoring 378 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 190.91. He can deliver under pressure situations, as he did showcase last year.

KL Rahul

Last, but definitely not the least, is KL Rahul. Forget his criticism regarding his strike rate, Rahul has been one of the most consistent batters in the IPL. In six of his last seven IPL seasons, Rahul has aggregated more than 500 runs each season.

The only season during this period when he failed to do so was in 2023, when the then Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper scored just 274 runs from nine matches. Rahul, however, will be looking forward to a fresh start with Delhi Capitals and maintain his positive run of form.

