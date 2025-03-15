News
news
Last updated: March 15, 2025

Saudi Arabia To Inject USD500 Million Into New Eight-Team T20 League; Approval Rests on Jay Shah

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The idea follows a model similar to tennis grand slams where events are held in different locations.

Cricket could soon see a big change with Saudi Arabia planning to launch a global T20 league. Reports say the country is ready to invest 500 million US dollars in this project. However, the league can only begin if ICC chair Jay Shah gives the final approval.

This new league will have eight teams. These teams are expected to play matches in four different countries throughout the year. The idea follows a model similar to tennis grand slams where events are held in different locations. Saudi Arabia’s SRJ Sports Investments will provide most of the funding supported by the country’s huge one trillion dollar wealth fund.

Australian Neil Maxwell a former cricketer and player manager came up with this idea. He worked closely with the Australian Cricketers Association. The goal is to create a new source of income that can support cricket outside the top three countries India Australia and England.

Saudi Arabia has already made some big moves in sports. They have invested in football golf Formula One and boxing. Now they are turning their attention to cricket. In fact Saudi Arabia recently hosted the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah showing their growing interest in the game.

ALSO READ:

Saudi Arabia T20 League One Step Away from Approval

The Saudi Arabia T20 League will need approval from the ICC and cricket boards like Cricket Australia and the BCCI. ICC chair Jay Shah will make the final decision. If approved the league could become a big part of world cricket. It is planned to be played during free windows in the cricket calendar avoiding clashes with popular leagues like the IPL and the Big Bash League.

The eight teams in the new league will be fresh franchises. Some teams will be based in cricket loving countries like Australia while others could come from new markets. Both men’s and women’s competitions are being planned. The final match of the league could take place in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has been working on improving its image through sports. Some people call this sportswashing because of the country’s human rights issues. But the Saudi government says this is part of its Vision 2030 plan to develop the country’s economy. If the league is approved, it could be a major step in cricket’s future.

BCCI
ICC
Jay Shah
Saudi Arabia T20 League

