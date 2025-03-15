News
Jasprit Bumrah is not a wicketkeeper, meaning a partial replacement won’t be allowed for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 15, 2025

Why Mumbai Indians Cannot Replace Jasprit Bumrah for IPL 2025 First Half Despite New IPL Replacement Rule

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Bumrah is one of the key members of MI, and they would have him at any stage, even if he is only available for a few games.

The BCCI has announced guidelines that allow teams to look for partial replacements ahead of IPL 2025. However, this rule only applies to the wicketkeeper, and the rule says that such special arrangements will only be if all the wicketkeepers are unavailable for several reasons.

According to the relevant cause 6.1.A, “Replacement Players will not be allowed to cover the partial unavailability of a Player where all the wicket keepers in a Franchisee’s Registered Squad are unavailable for a Match then such franchisee should ask BCCI for a special exemption. In such circumstances, BCCI would look favourably on a request to allow one short-term replacement wicketkeeper from outside such Franchisee’s Registered Squad to be brought into its Registered Squad until any one of the specialist wicketkeepers in that Registered Squad becomes available to play at which point such short-term replacement wicketkeeper may no longer play for the relevant Franchisee.”

Jasprit Bumrah is not a wicketkeeper, meaning a partial replacement won’t be allowed. The same guideline also clears that replacement is only approved if the injury is season-ending, and the BCCI-appointed doctor confirms it.

According to clause 6.1.B,

ii) “A player who suffers a season-ending injury or illness may be replaced even if he has already played in a League Match during that Season if a doctor nominated by the BCCI confirms that the injury or illness is season-ending (i.e. it means the Player will not be match fit until after the end of the Season (including the Playoffs).”

iii) “As a result of the injury or illness, the Player would miss the remaining League Matches in that Season.”

Jasprit Bumrah might join Mumbai Indians after first few games in IPL 2025

While Jasprit Bumrah won’t be available for the first few matches, he might join the MI camp in early April. Hence, his injury is not season-ending, so the replacement is unavailable.

ALSO READ:

Bumrah is one of the key members of MI, and they would have him at any stage, even if he is only available for a few games. He is a runaway match-winner, and his presence will significantly bolster MI’s bowling attack.

Bumrah is an all-phase bowler who has been their best performer in the last few years, and his expertise is well-documented. MI are already missing a couple of their auction picks due to injuries, and they would want to get Bumrah’s services for some matches.

Unfortunately, there’s no return date, as Bumrah continues to recover at the NCA. It will be interesting to see if he recovers in time to feature in IPL 2025 because BCCI will be extra cautious in his case.

IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
Mumbai Indians

