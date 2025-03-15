‘My Fuel Tank Was Better Than Bumrah’ – Aussie Legend Cautions Jasprit Bumrah As He Prepares for Comeback From Injury

As he recovers, former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has advised Jasprit Bumrah to be smarter since he won’t get young anymore.

Just when Jasprit Bumrah was in full swing, bowling like a dream, his back injury resurfaced, preventing him from playing. He sustained this blow on the Australia tour and didn’t bowl in the final innings, as India lost the game and series.

As he recovers, former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has advised Bumrah to be smarter since he won’t get young anymore. On Times of India, McGrath exclaimed that the ace Indian pacer must work harder off the field to avoid running out of fuel again.

“He has to work even harder off the field. Being a fast bowler is like driving a car. If you do not top it up with fuel, you are going to run out of fuel sooner or later. My fuel tank was bigger than Jasprit’s because I did not bowl as quickly as him. These guys know how they work at their best. If India are under the pump, they need him.”

Bumrah’s workload increased massively against Australia, where he bowled extended spells with a little break between multiple sets since other Indian pacers weren’t equally threatening all the time. Whenever India required a breakthrough, Rohit Sharma recalled Bumrah, and he had to do the heavy lifting, resulting in additional stress on his back and another setback.

Jasprit Bumrah to miss the first few games in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) already have numerous injury concerns, but the latest setback is the biggest among them. Jasprit Bumrah, still at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is set to miss the first few games for MI in IPL 2025, with his recovery expected by early April.

MI will play as many as three matches in March, which means Bumrah will at least miss all three. However, he might be out for long because his return date has not been confirmed.

India were also confident of having his services for the knockout phase of the Champions Trophy 2025, but that didn’t happen as Bumrah remained in pain. Clearly, this injury is more severe than expected initially, and the medical team won’t rush his case.

India have a crucial England tour right after IPL 2025, and they need a fit and fully firing Bumrah for the whole series. India’s pace-bowling options are not as good, and their problems will increase if Bumrah doesn’t make it to the squad.

