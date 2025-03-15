News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
As he recovers, former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has advised Jasprit Bumrah to be smarter since he won’t get young anymore.
news
Last updated: March 15, 2025

‘My Fuel Tank Was Better Than Bumrah’ – Aussie Legend Cautions Jasprit Bumrah As He Prepares for Comeback From Injury

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

As he recovers, former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has advised Jasprit Bumrah to be smarter since he won’t get young anymore.

As he recovers, former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has advised Jasprit Bumrah to be smarter since he won’t get young anymore.

Just when Jasprit Bumrah was in full swing, bowling like a dream, his back injury resurfaced, preventing him from playing. He sustained this blow on the Australia tour and didn’t bowl in the final innings, as India lost the game and series.

As he recovers, former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has advised Bumrah to be smarter since he won’t get young anymore. On Times of India, McGrath exclaimed that the ace Indian pacer must work harder off the field to avoid running out of fuel again.

“He has to work even harder off the field. Being a fast bowler is like driving a car. If you do not top it up with fuel, you are going to run out of fuel sooner or later. My fuel tank was bigger than Jasprit’s because I did not bowl as quickly as him. These guys know how they work at their best. If India are under the pump, they need him.”

Bumrah’s workload increased massively against Australia, where he bowled extended spells with a little break between multiple sets since other Indian pacers weren’t equally threatening all the time. Whenever India required a breakthrough, Rohit Sharma recalled Bumrah, and he had to do the heavy lifting, resulting in additional stress on his back and another setback.

Jasprit Bumrah to miss the first few games in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) already have numerous injury concerns, but the latest setback is the biggest among them. Jasprit Bumrah, still at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is set to miss the first few games for MI in IPL 2025, with his recovery expected by early April.

ALSO READ:

MI will play as many as three matches in March, which means Bumrah will at least miss all three. However, he might be out for long because his return date has not been confirmed.

India were also confident of having his services for the knockout phase of the Champions Trophy 2025, but that didn’t happen as Bumrah remained in pain. Clearly, this injury is more severe than expected initially, and the medical team won’t rush his case.

India have a crucial England tour right after IPL 2025, and they need a fit and fully firing Bumrah for the whole series. India’s pace-bowling options are not as good, and their problems will increase if Bumrah doesn’t make it to the squad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Glenn McGrath
IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

‘Every Stakeholder Feels That…’ – Captain Confirmed for India’s Test Tour of England Reports

‘Every Stakeholder Feels That…’ – Captain Confirmed for India’s Test Tour of England: Reports

Each one who works in Indian cricket, be it the selectors or the board, feels he is the correct candidate to lead the team during the Test series against England.
9:19 am
Sagar Paul
Varun Chakravarthy Team India

‘People Came to My House…’: India Spinner Reveals That He Received Threats After Disastrous 2021 T20 World Cup Campaign

The Indian spinner endured a wicketless campaign at the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE. India were knocked out of the Super 12 stage.
10:56 pm
Vishnu PN

‘Being an International Coach Is About All Three’: Former RCB Coach Opens Up on His Techniques

RCB has qualified for the playoffs three out of five times under him.
10:27 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ravichandran Smaran Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL 2025

Domestic Sensation Spotted in RCB Camp; Sparks Rumours of Being Called as Replacement for IPL 2025

The Indian domestic sensation who went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction has been enjoying a stellar form recently.
9:10 pm
Vishnu PN
Matthew Kuhnemann Australia bowling action ICC

‘I Was Confident That I Would Be…’ – Australia Spinner Opens Up After Being Cleared of Suspect Bowling Action

The Australian spinner had been reported for suspect bowling action during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in February.
7:31 pm
Vishnu PN
Sunil Gavaskar has quashed any questions regarding the workload management of the ace Indian speedster.

BCCI Sports Science Head Who Planned Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah’s Recovery Set To Leave

Nitin Patel was among the first appointments made for the BCCI Centre Of Excellence
6:12 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy