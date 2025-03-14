News
Last updated: March 14, 2025

Former West Indies Cricketer Denesh Ramdin Hails THIS Indian Player’s ‘Unique’ Way of Batting

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Denesh Ramdin was all praise for the Indian cricketer for his unique way of batting and scoring runs.

Rishabh Pant Indian cricket team

Former West Indies cricketer Denesh Ramdin has applauded India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, noting his unique style of batting and scoring runs. Over the years, Rishabh Pant has had a remarkable career in international cricket. During the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) snapped him up for INR 27 crore.

Denesh Ramdin on ‘unique’ Rishabh Pant

Ramdin also noted Australia’s Josh Inglis, another wicketkeeper-batter who scored 120 runs off 86 balls in Australia’s Champions Trophy match against England.

“Obviously, Rishabh Pant is one—he’s unique in the way he bats and scores runs. There’s a young guy from Australia, Josh Inglis—he did well in the Champions Trophy. There are many young keepers coming through,” said Ramdin.

Ramdin explained how the duties of wicketkeepers have changed in recent times.

“Back in the day, wicketkeepers were primarily just keepers, but now cricket has evolved. The role of the keeper-batsman has expanded, starting with players like Adam Gilchrist, who opened the batting and excelled. Others like Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, and of course, the exceptional Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have been fantastic in shaping the modern wicketkeeper’s role,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Pant, however, did not get to play a match at the 2025 Champions Trophy that India won by beating New Zealand in the final. The 27-year-old, who made his comeback last year after a horrific car accident in 2022, played a crucial role in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup title triumph. He scored 171 runs from eight matches in the tournament. Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Pant’s former side Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

Denesh Ramdin’s international career

Denesh Ramdin himself was a wicketkeeper-batter. He played 74 Tests, 139 ODIs and 71 T20Is for the Caribbean side, scoring 5734 runs across all three formats combined. During his international career that spanned from 2005 to 2019, he registered six centuries and 24 half-centuries.

