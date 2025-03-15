‘Every Stakeholder Feels That…’ – Captain Confirmed for India’s Test Tour of England: Reports

Each one who works in Indian cricket, be it the selectors or the board, feels he is the correct candidate to lead the team during the Test series against England.

According to The Indian Express, Rohit Sharma is set to continue as India’s Test captain for the upcoming five-match series in England from June to August. This decision comes after India’s big win in the Champions Trophy 2025.

There were doubts about Rohit’s place in the Test team earlier. He had a tough time scoring runs in India’s home Test matches and did not perform well during the Australia tour. He even stepped down from the final Test in Sydney. Because of this, many thought the selectors might look for a new captain in red-ball cricket.

However, India’s recent success in Dubai seems to have worked in Rohit’s favour. As per The Indian Express, the BCCI and the selection panel have decided to back him as the skipper for the important tour of England.

Rohit Sharma has proved what he is capable of as a player and a skipper. Each one who works in Indian cricket, be it the selectors or the board, feels he is the correct candidate to lead the team during the Test series against England. Rohit himself made it obvious that he wants to keep playing Tests and is interested in leading the team during this crucial tour.

“He has shown what he can do. Every stakeholder feels that he is the right candidate to lead the Indian side for the tour of England. Rohit too has expressed his eagerness to keep playing red-ball cricket,” said a source to Indian Express.

Rohit Sharma Enjoying His Time With the Team

Rohit Sharma stated that he is playing very well at the moment and having a great time doing whatever he is doing with the team. He added that the team is also having a good time with him, which feels good. When questioned about the 2027 World Cup, he stated that it is too early to think about it now, but he is keeping all his doors open.

“Right now, I’m playing really well, and I’m enjoying everything I’m doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice. I can’t really say 2027, because it’s too far, but I’m keeping all my options open,” he had told the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He also said that playing for India makes him really happy. There is a lot of pride involved, and with the way the team is playing right now, he does not want to leave. Rohit said there is so much joy and fun being part of this team, and he loves playing with all of them.

“It’s something that really makes me happy. There are a lot of things involved, there’s so much pride, and the way this team is playing, I don’t want to leave this team. The way we are playing at this point in time, there is so much joy, so much fun to play with all of them,” he added.

