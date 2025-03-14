Domestic Sensation Spotted in RCB Camp; Sparks Rumours of Being Called as Replacement for IPL 2025

The Indian domestic sensation who went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction has been enjoying a stellar form recently.

A photo of Indian domestic sensation Ravichandran Smaran at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction went viral on micro-blogging site “X” (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Rumours of Smaran Replacing Manoj at RCB

Smaran had gone unsold at the mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year. Recently there have been rumours of the Karnataka-based cricketer coming in as a replacement for the injured all-rounder Manoj Bhandage.

However, just last week, Bhandage eased off injury concerns by posting a video of him training. Manoj Bhandage had suffered a leg injury. The rumours of Smaran possibly replacing Manoj came after it was reported that the latter would miss half of the IPL season. Bhandage had been acquired by RCB at a base price of INR 30 lakhs.

Exploits in Domestic Cricket

Ravichandran Smaran only made his senior debut in domestic cricket for Karnataka in October 2024. He did so during a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh. The southpaw managed to score just 17 runs in his First-Class debut. However, he went on to enjoy a memorable Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, scoring 170 runs from six matches including a half-century. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the 21-year-old amassed 433 runs from 10 matches, including two fifties and as many centuries.

However, Smaran’s most memorable knock yet in his career came during a Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Punjab in January. He scored a double century, helping Karnataka win by an innings and 207 runs. Smaran was awarded the Player of the Match for his efforts. He continued his stupendous form with another century (133*) against Haryana in another Ranji Trophy group stage match.

