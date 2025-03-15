News
While most slots are set for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, the No.3 spot is still debatable.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 15, 2025

Not Rajat Patidar or Devdutt Padikkal, Former Coach Makes X-Factor Star His No.3 in RCB Playing XI for IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

RCB have several options for the No.3 slot but must compromise in a few areas to find an ideal batter for this arduous job.

While most slots are set for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, the No.3 spot is still debatable.

While most slots are set for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, the No.3 spot is still debatable. RCB have several options for this role but must compromise in a few areas to find an ideal batter for this arduous job.

Amidst all the discussion, former RCB director, Mike Hesson has suggested a unique No.3 for IPL 2025, a batter no one talked about at this position. Interestingly, Hesson wants RCB to bat Liam Livingstone at No.3, picking him over Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar.

On his YouTube channel, Hesson explained that Padikkal should only open the innings if Phil Salt doesn’t perform well with the willow at the top. Further, he pushed the RCB captain Rajat Patidar to No.4 in the batting order.

Livingstone has batted in 35 T20 innings at No.3, accumulating 871 runs at an average of 29.03 and a strike rate of 141.16. He also has seven fifties and a best of 92* at this batting position, which depicts he has enough experience.

Will Liam Livingstone at No.3 work in this RCB setup?

Quality-wise, Liam Livingstone is right up there and can exceed at No.3. While he has his issues against spinners, the English all-rounder can manage them well and cover up against speedsters due to his supreme power and vast range against pace.

ALSO READ:

However, RCB will need to change a few batting positions, and a few batters must bat out of the slot to accommodate Livingstone at No.3. The biggest issue will be Jitesh Sharma’s demotion, who will be forced to bat at No.5 or below in this case.

Jitesh has his issues against hard lengths and can be cramped against high pace, but he is good vs spin, especially leg spinners. So, his best batting position will be No.4, meaning Patidar should take the No.3 spot.

If Livingstone bats at No.5, the team gets a solid pace-hitter who can whack any length, unlike Jitesh. In short, everyone bats at their ideal batting positions, and RCB extract the most from their batting unit.

Devdutt Padikkal
IPL 2025
Liam Livingstone
Mike Hesson
Rajat Patidar
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

