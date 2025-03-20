India Youngster Revealed He Wore Virat Kohli’s Shoes While Scoring Century at the MCG in BGT 2024-25

He scored a brilliant 114 of 189 balls.

In a recent interview with Puma, Indian youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy revealed that he was wearing Virat Kohli’s shoes during the fourth test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar (BGT) series. The all-rounder scored a crucial century in a difficult situation at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to rescue India who were trailing 2-1 in the series at that time. However, his efforts were not fruitful as India lost that match by 184 runs. Eventually, India lost the series with a scoreline of 3-1.

NKR On Using Virat Kohli’s Shoes

Reddy shared that Virat Kohli was looking for someone to give his shoes to. He first asked Sarfaraz Khan about his shoe size, but when it didn’t match, 21-year-old Reddy thought he had to guess Kohli’s size correctly to receive them, even if it wasn’t his own. Taking a chance, he guessed size 10 and to his delight, Kohli handed him the pair.

“He (Kohli) asked Sarfaraz what’s your shoe size? And he said nine or something. Then he asked me and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I have to guess this correctly’, even if it’s not my size, I want to take that shoe very badly. So, I said, ‘Okay,10’, and he said okay it’s 10, if you want you can take it. And I was like, ‘I want to take’. And next match I wore that shoe, I scored a hundred”, Nitish said.

Nitish Kumar Reddy reveals that he wore Virat Kohli's shoe before scoring that 100 against AUS at the MCG🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/dmkaUJfsZw — Farhan (@farhankohlii) March 20, 2025

In his debut Test series, the all-rounder delivered whenever the team needed him. Nitish finished as India’s second-highest run-scorer of the series and the fourth-highest overall, amassing 298 runs in five matches.

The youngster will now feature for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. SRH will start their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 23.

After the conclusion of the IPL, India will next play a five-match Test series in England from on June 20.

