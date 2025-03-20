News
Erin Holland Ben Cutting SRH RCB IPL 2016 final
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

‘We Get Spammed in Comments’ – Wife Of Former SRH Hero Talks about RCB Fans On Social Media

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of IPL 2016 to cinch their maiden title.

Erin Holland Ben Cutting SRH RCB IPL 2016 final

Senior Australia cricketer Ben Cutting was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise during their triumphant run at the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder, however, only got to play four games in IPL 2016 and one of those matches was the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which SRH ended up winning.

Cutting played an all-round role, scoring an unbeaten 39 runs off 15 balls as well as taking two wickets as RCB failed to chase down SRH’s 208. The Virat Kohli-led side were restricted to 200/7, with fifties from Chris Gayle and the skipper himself going in vain.

Ben Cutting’s wife recalls interesting story

Cutting’s wife Erin Holland, who is a TV host, recalled the IPL 2016 season and jokingly apologised RCB fans for the team’s defeat in the final. “My husband Ben Cutting got picked by SRH, barely played a game, somehow got plucked out of nowhere and won them the final in 2016.. sorry RCB fans,” Erin said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast that is hosted by former Australia captain Michael Clarke.

“Don’t worry, they remember it,” replied Clarke. “This is the time of year where we start getting spammed with our comments,” Erin responded, taking a funny jibe at RCB’s fans who are often active and vocal on social media regarding their team’s chances every IPL season.

ALSO READ:

Ben Cutting played four matches in IPL 2016 and scored 65 runs at a strike-rate of 191.17. He also took five wickets with best figures of 2/20 against Gujarat Lions in Qualifier 2.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, have reached the IPL finals thrice (2009, 2011 and 2016) but are yet to win the title so far. The IPL 2025 season will get underway with a game between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens on Saturday (March 22).

