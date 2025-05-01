News
CSK Call Up Domestic Batting Sensation Mid-Season After Being Eliminated From IPL 2025 Playoffs
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 1, 2025

CSK Call Up Domestic Batting Sensation Mid-Season After Being Eliminated From IPL 2025 Playoffs

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The five-time IPL winners are now focusing on the next season

CSK Call Up Domestic Batting Sensation Mid-Season After Being Eliminated From IPL 2025 Playoffs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first team to get knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) playoffs after their loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last night. There is already a notion from their past few games that the five-time winners are focusing on the next season, giving youngsters a chance.

CSK handed the likes of Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis their debuts in the ongoing season. It is now understood that the CSK management has called up another domestic sensation Urvil Patel. The news was revealed by former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

Jaffer said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo, “I’ve heard, I’ve got back room news that CSK have called Urvil Patel, the guy who got a couple of hundreds in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I’m surprised that he was not picked by any franchise.”

ALSO READ:

CSK new target Urvil Patel holds the record for fastest century by an Indian in T20s

Urvil Patel stole the headlines last year after hammering a century in just 28 balls during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tripura. In the process, he became the fastest Indian to score a T20 century, surpassing Rishabh Pant’s previous record by four deliveries. Globally, it stands as the second-quickest century in men’s T20 cricket, with only Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan registering a faster one in 27 balls. Interestingly, this explosive display came shortly after he went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Just a week after his 28-ball blitz, Patel repeated his heroics with another ton off 36 balls against Uttarakhand. He also delivered an impressive 41-ball century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh in 2023, ranking him among the fastest century-makers in Indian List A cricket history.

For the unversed, Urvil Patel was also previously also a part of the Gujarat Titans squad during the IPL 2023, though he did not feature in any games that season.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
urvil patel

