RCB Star Makes BIG Promise, Fires Warning Shots at CSK Ahead of Reverse Fixture in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt has made a massive promise to their fans ahead of their reverse fixture clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

In their previous IPL 2025 encounter, RCB defeated the five-time IPL-winners CSK by 50 runs in their fortress Chepauk.

Phil Salt’s promise to RCB fans

In a recent RCB Insider video, the host Mr. Nags asked Salt a tricky question.

“This IPL, you have been bought for 11.5 crores. They say money can’t buy happiness. How incorrect is that statement?” asked Nags.

The swashbuckling opener denied the statement in a funny banter and stated that INR 17 crore or more would have made him happy.

“No, 17 might. 17,18,19 and above might buy happiness,” opined the England batter.

Following the incident, he was told to sign a petition that he would score 15 or more runs in every over of the next match. Else, he has to give away all his money to Nags. Although Salt wrote it on paper, he tore it up moments after the promise.

However, a fan page of RCB shared that on their Twitter handle (formerly X) and warned CSK of their fierce opener Salt.

RCB vs CSK in IPL 2025

The Bengaluru outfit has shown great form in the IPL 2025 so far. With six out of six away wins, they are currently at the top of the IPL points table. RCB currently holds a slight edge over CSK, who have managed to win only two out of their nine matches so far.

With the previous win over CSK in this IPL 2025, RCB registered just their second victory over the Men in Yellow in Chepauk. The first one dates back to 2008, in the inaugural edition of the IPL.

Rajat Patidar and Co. also broke their home-game curse in the latest match against the Rajasthan Royals. They put an end to their three-match losing streak at home by an 11-run win. The clash between RCB and CSK will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3.

