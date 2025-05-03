News
RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Chinnaswamy Stadium Weather Update
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

RCB vs CSK Weather Updates: Latest Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Cut Off Times for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

CSK are eliminated from the tournament.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Chinnaswamy Stadium Weather Update

Bengaluru has been experiencing pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms over the past few days. Despite the threat on RCB vs CSK due to weather, the IPL 2025 showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is still expected to go ahead as scheduled.

While the home team is one last push away from finalising their spot in the playoffs, CSK are eliminated for this season. RCB will look to finish in the top two spots for an added advantage. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni and Co. will look to continue playing for pride.

However, in case rain interrupts play, here’s everything you need to know about the cut-off time for the RCB vs CSK match.

RCB vs CSK Weather Forecast: Will the Thunderstorms Affect the Match?

During the match hours, Bengaluru is likely to be experiencing overcast conditions, with a temperature of 22°C. As per the forecast details, winds may be gusting at around 28 km/h. There’s a 43% chance of rain, with approximately 2.3 mm of precipitation expected. The sky would remain heavily clouded, with a dense 99% cloud cover blanketing the city.

These situations may make conditions for a full match quite difficult. Many locals on social media have posted videos of lightning, thunderstorms, trees falling due to strong winds, etc. The T-storms, often between 6 PM and 8 PM IST, may delay the start of the game. However, given the terrific ground staff and drainage system at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, a short game may still happen.

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match can be reduced to a 14-over-per-side contest following a rain delay. In that case, the powerplay will last for four overs, and each team can use up to five bowlers—four of whom can bowl a maximum of three overs, while one can bowl two.

In case the game still happens, high humidity will bring dew into play, making the ball slippery. Spinners may find some grip early, but gripping the ball will get tougher as conditions get damper.

ALSO READ:

RCB vs CSK: What is the cut-off time for a 5-over game?

According to the IPL playing conditions, a group-stage fixture like RCB vs CSK can be extended by a maximum of 60 minutes beyond the scheduled finish time. This buffer exists to accommodate delays, especially due to rain or poor light.

However, the overs will be deducted accordingly if the toss is also delayed. The cut-off time for a 5-over-a-side game is 10:54 PM IST.

IPL 2025 Shortened Match Conditions

  • 🕒 Extra Time: Matches can be extended by up to 60 minutes if there’s a delay or interruption.
  • ⏱️ Sequence for Using Extra Time:
    1. Use the 60-minute buffer
    2. Use time set aside for strategic timeouts
    3. Shorten the break between innings (if needed)
  • 📉 When Are Overs Cut Down?
    • If a full game can’t fit into the available time (including the extra hour), overs will start being reduced.
  • 🔢 Overs Calculation Rate:
    • Reduced overs are calculated at a pace of 14.11 overs per hour of time left.
  • ✅ Minimum Overs Needed:
    • At least 5 overs per side must be played for a result to count.
  • 🌧️ Interrupted Games:
    • If rain affects the match, the DLS method will be used to decide the outcome.
  • ❌ If Game Can’t Be Finished:
    • If even a 5-over game can’t happen, the match ends with no result and both teams get one point.

RCB vs CSK Likely Playing XI

RCB XI: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal.

Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt.

CSK XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Players: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton.

The cut-off time for the RCB vs CSK clash is crucial for fans keeping an eye on the rain situation, but current conditions suggest a likely shortened match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

